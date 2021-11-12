Bundle OnePlus 9’s 48MP Hasselblad sensor with Buds Pro true wireless earbuds at $220 off

OnePlus is offering a bundle with its unlocked OnePlus 9 5G 128GB Android Smartphone bundled with its OnePlus Buds Pro for $669 shipped. For comparison, the OnePlus 9 normally retails for $729 and the Buds Pro at $150 with today’s deal saving you $220 and marking a new all-time low that we’ve tracked for the bundle. With the holidays just around the corner, you’ll no doubt want to capture fun memories with friends and family. Some might carry a full-on DSLR with them, but sometimes it’s nice to kick back and just use something smaller, more convenient, and simple. The OnePlus 9 with its 48MP Hasselblad camera array makes doing that quite simple. This pairs well with 5G connectivity, 128GB of storage, the 6.55-inch 120Hz AMOLED display, and more to make this a compelling smartphone upgrade. Ready to learn more? Our hands-on reviews of the OnePlus 9 and Buds Pro are well worth taking a look at. Head below for more.

Today’s deal also comes bundled with OnePlus Buds Pro, the company’s true wireless earbuds. Packing IP55 water resistance, 38 hours of battery life, and a compact design, these are sure to make holiday road trips more bearable. This also comes from the fact that Buds Pro feature adaptive noise cancellation to help reduce outside distractions and sounds when on trips, at family gatherings, or when just trying to focus on work.

If you don’t want the bundled Buds Pro, consider picking up the all-new Pixel 6 from Google. It’s available on Amazon for $599 and ships with 5G connectivity, 128GB of storage, a 50MP rear camera array, and a pure Android experience. Be sure to take a look at our in-depth review to learn more about Pixel 6.

However, if you’re a OnePlus fan and prefer their smartphones over what Google has to offer, you can get the OnePlus 9 for $599 right now. On top of that, the OnePlus 9 Pro is also on sale for $999. There’s up to $219 in savings available here, and OnePlus Buds Pro are also discounted to $100 by themselves, so be sure to check out our previous coverage to find out if these deals are the ones you should be shopping right now.

More on the OnePlus 9:

Take your best shot with the OnePlus 9 5G’s Triple Camera system co-developed by Hasselblad, featuring a 48MP main camera, 50MP Ultra-Wide camera, and 2MP monochrome lens. Powered by the most powerful Snapdragon platform yet, the OnePlus 9 5G delivers fast and smooth performance across every app. Take wired charging to the next level with Warp Charge 65T. The OnePlus 9 5G also supports Qi wireless charging for those wanting to take their charging wireless.

