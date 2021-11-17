Save up to 47% on Lexar microSD cards, internal SSD storage, and more from $12

As one of its Early Black Friday Deals, Amazon is taking up to 47% off a selection of Lexar storage headlined by the Professional 1066x 512GB microSDXC Card for $74.99 shipped. Normally fetching $130, you’re looking at 42% in savings with today’s offer beating the previous mention by $10 and marking a new all-time low. Sporting up to 160MB/s transfer speeds, this Lexar microSD card is ready to handle 4K recording from a GoPro or DSLR as well as outfitting your Switch or Android smartphone with some additional storage. Head below for more.

Be sure to shop the rest of the sale right here for other ways to grab some new storage ahead of the holiday season. Those up to 47% in savings noted above carry over to a wide selection of Lexar’s other offerings including additional microSD cards, internal SSDs, and more starting at $12.

Though if you’d prefer to go with one of the latest offerings from Samsung, we’re still tracking a series of notable price cuts on the brand’s just-released microSD cards. Delivering new all-time lows, you’re looking at pricing starting at $30 with up to 160MB/s transfer speeds.

Lexar Professional 1066x 512GB microSDXC Card features:

Designed for your action cameras, drones, or Android smartphone, the Lexar Professional 1066x microSD UHS-I Card SILVER Series lets you quickly capture and transfer high-quality photos, including Full-HD and 4K UHD video with speeds up to 160MB/s read, and up to 120MB/s write. The card is U3 and V30 rated for high-speed performance. The card is also A2 rated allowing you to load apps faster on your Android A2 enabled device. Lexar Professional microSD Cards are rigorously tested, and designed to be water, shock, vibration, and X-Ray proof.

