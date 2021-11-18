Under Armour offers up to 25% off popular winter gear: Fleece tops, pants, outerwear, more

Under Armour offers up to 25% off top winter gear. Prices are as marked. During this sale you can find fleece items, outerwear, leggings, shoes, and more. UA Members (free to sign-up) receive complimentary shipping on all orders. One of the most notable items from this sale is the men’s Rival Fleece Crew Sweatshirt that’s currently marked down to $30, which is $10 off the original rate. This sweatshirt is available in three color options and it has a logo on the chest for a stylish touch. It has a soft inner layer to help keep you warm and it pairs nicely with jeans, joggers, shorts, khakis, and more. This is a perfect option for lounging, workouts, layering, and more. Find even more deals by heading below the jump or you can shop the entire sale here.

