Amazon offers athletic wear from $16 shipped for today only: Joggers, jackets, more

Today only, as part of its Early Black Friday Deals, singlake via Amazon is offering athletic wear from Libin for just $16 Prime shipped. One of the most notable items from this sale is the Libin Cargo Jogger Pants that’s currently marked down to $23.98. For comparison, these pants are regularly priced at $32 and today’s rate is an Amazon all-time low. This style is available in eight different color options and has multiple pockets to store essentials. The material features a UPF 50 sun protection and would be great for workouts, lounging, and much more. Plus, the elastic waistband promotes comfort and it has a drawstring to promote a perfect fit. Find even more deals by heading below the jump.

Looking to workout this fall and winter? The Libin Women’s Fleece Vest is a great option because it’s lightweight, infused with stretch, and comes in four versatile color options. This vest is currently marked down to $30 and regularly is priced at $40. It’s also a nice style to layer throughout any season.

Looking for more deals? The Carhartt Black Friday Deals are live and offering up to 50% off outerwear, sweatshirts, boots, and more.

Libin Lightweight Cargo Joggers features:

  • Fabric is super lightweight, slightly elastic, quick dry and comfortable
  • UPF 50+ treatment provides excellent UV protection. Water resistant capacity helps resist light moisture
  • 5 functional pockets including 2 side zip pockets, 2 cargo pockets with hook-and-loop closure and 1 back zip pocket
  • Elastic wasitband with drawstring for a adjustable fit. Stretchy ankle cuffs for a sporty look and easy wear
  • These versatile jogger pants are perfect for lounge, travel, hiking, workout, walking or daily wear

