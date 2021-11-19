Jabra’s Elite 85T + 75T ANC wireless earbuds plunge to new lows from $80 shipped

Amazon is now offering Jabra’s Elite 85T True Wireless ANC Earbuds for $149.99 shipped. Typically going for $230, today’s massive $80 cut marks the largest we’ve tracked and a new all-time low. Having launched only a year ago, these true wireless earbuds come backed by some impressive 12mm titanium drivers for a wider range of sound and deeper, booming bass that makes them ideal for workouts. You’ll also find active noise cancellation here to root out any distracting background noise, alongside 25-hour battery life, and a host of smart support from Alexa, Siri, and Google Assistant. And what’s more, you can even personalize your audio profile for a more finely-tuned listening experience through the Jabra app. Head below for more options.

Not looking to quite that big of an investment today? Well, thankfully we’re also tracking some great savings on the Jabra Elite 75T ANC earbuds for only $79.99 shipped. That saves you as much as $70 today, matching the all-time low which we’ve tracked just twice before. While these might not deliver quite the same class of audio as our lead deal, you’ll still find many of those same premium features here like active noise cancellation, smart assistant support, customizable sound, as well as sweat- and dust-resistance.

Though, if it’s top-of-the-line sound you’re after, you can’t go wrong with a pair of AirPods Pro back at the all-time low of $190. With a bevy of features from active noise cancellation to Spatial Audio and Hey Siri support headlining these premium buds, you can also make use of the included MagSafe charger here with up to 24-hours of wireless playback. Just one of the many exciting deals we’re tracking ahead of the holidays, so be sure to take a look at all our early Black Friday coverage before you go.

More on the Jabra Elite 85t Wireless Earbuds:

It turns out, you can have it all. Jabra Elite 85t Wireless Earbuds have been engineered with the most cutting-edge technology for a calls and music experience like never before…Featuring Jabra Advanced Active Noise Cancellation technology, you can adjust your level of ANC (to cancel noise you don’t want to hear), or adjust your level of HearThrough mode (to let in what you do) using the Jabra Sound app…

