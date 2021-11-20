Get comfy this winter with a pair of house slippers for $18 on Amazon, more from under $9

Today only, as part of its Early Black Friday Deals, topshoesUS (99% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering a selection of Dream Pairs shoes and slippers priced from under $9 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Our favorite is the Men’s House Slippers for $17.99. Down from $35, today’s deal marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked for these at Amazon. These slippers feature both 5mm of flexible memory foam as well as a 5mm high-density sponge, making it comfortable to walk around the house this winter. The moccasin-style is durable and classic at the same time. Plus, being machine washable, you don’t have to worry about heading outside to get the mail and these slippers getting dirty as they’re quite simple to clean. Head on over to Amazon for the full sale, but we’ve got our favorites listed below.

More Dream Pairs shoes:

More on the Dream Pairs Men’s Slippers:

With 5mm flexible memory foam and a 5mm high-density sponge, the soft and comfortable insole provides energy return and cushioning, reducing fatigue on your feet after the whole day’s hard work.

Made with great sewing process, the classic moccasin slippers are durable and won’t fall apart easily after long-lasting wear. Besides, high-quality TPR bottom has great grip, they are suitable for indoor and outdoor wear and cover all your lazy-day needs.

Designed with 3mm skin-friendly coral velvet, these winter house slippers are warm and sweat-absorbent, keeping your feet dry and toasty all winter long.

