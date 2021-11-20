Add paraben-free Mrs. Meyer’s hand soap to your holiday clean-up routine from under $8

Today only, as part of its Early Black Friday Deals, Amazon is offering Mrs. Meyer’s and Method hand soaps priced from under $8 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Our favorite is the 3-pack of Apple Hand Soap for $8.80. Down from $13, today’s deal comes within $0.28 of the all-time low that we’ve tracked historically. This non-drying soap is “hard-working” and ready to take care of any mess you get on your hands. It’s liquid and made with essential oils, aloe vera, olive oil, and other “thoughtfully chosen ingredients.” On top of that, Mrs. Meyer’s is paraben-free and made without phthalates or artificial colors, while also being cruelty-free. Head below for more of our top picks as well as additional details.

More soap deals:

While refreshing your soap, why not turn your attention to other places in the kitchen? NutriChef’s 14-piece nonstick cookware set is currently on sale for $108.50 from its normal $145 going rate, saving you 25% overall and preparing your home for holiday meals.

More on Mrs. Meyer’s Hand Soap:

Hard-working, non-drying Apple soap for busy hands

Liquid hand soap made with essential oils, aloe vera, olive oil, and other thoughtfully chosen ingredients

Garden-fresh Juicy Apple scent hand soap, so crisp and sweet with just a touch of tart

Paraben free hand soap that is also made without phthalates or artificial colors

Mrs. Meyer’s produces cruelty free hand soaps. None of our products are tested on animals.

