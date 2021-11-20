Add paraben-free Mrs. Meyer’s hand soap to your holiday clean-up routine from under $8

-
AmazonHome GoodsMrs. Meyer's
Under $8 $9

Today only, as part of its Early Black Friday Deals, Amazon is offering Mrs. Meyer’s and Method hand soaps priced from under $8 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Our favorite is the 3-pack of Apple Hand Soap for $8.80. Down from $13, today’s deal comes within $0.28 of the all-time low that we’ve tracked historically. This non-drying soap is “hard-working” and ready to take care of any mess you get on your hands. It’s liquid and made with essential oils, aloe vera, olive oil, and other “thoughtfully chosen ingredients.” On top of that, Mrs. Meyer’s is paraben-free and made without phthalates or artificial colors, while also being cruelty-free. Head below for more of our top picks as well as additional details.

More soap deals:

While refreshing your soap, why not turn your attention to other places in the kitchen? NutriChef’s 14-piece nonstick cookware set is currently on sale for $108.50 from its normal $145 going rate, saving you 25% overall and preparing your home for holiday meals.

More on Mrs. Meyer’s Hand Soap:

  • Hard-working, non-drying Apple soap for busy hands
  • Liquid hand soap made with essential oils, aloe vera, olive oil, and other thoughtfully chosen ingredients
  • Garden-fresh Juicy Apple scent hand soap, so crisp and sweet with just a touch of tart
  • Paraben free hand soap that is also made without phthalates or artificial colors
  • Mrs. Meyer’s produces cruelty free hand soaps. None of our products are tested on animals.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Home Goods

The best deals on items for around the house: kitchenware, cookware sets, cleaning supplies, yard tools and much more.
Mrs. Meyer's

About the Author

Patrick Campanale's favorite gear

Mac mini

LG 34" Curved UltraWide

Amazon’s non-contact Smart Soap Dispenser hits al...
SWFT’s MAXX 38 mile range eMoped sees $500 discount t...
Save your back this fall with a 20V cordless leaf blowe...
Segway’s refurb. Ninebot ES1 Gen2 e-scooter is more a...
All-new SWFT FLEET with 37-mile range sees first discou...
simplehuman refurbed motion detection smart mirror pro ...
Lowe’s discounts cordless electric blowers on sale fr...
For $69, Razor’s E90 electric kids scooter travels 10...
Show More Comments