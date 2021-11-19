Refresh your kitchen with this 14-piece nonstick cookware set at low of $108.50 (25% off)

Amazon is now offering the NutriChef 14-piece Nonstick Cookware Set for $108.66 shipped. Typically fetching $145, you stand to save 25% today and mark the all-time lowest price we’ve tracked. Whether you’ve been waiting to revamp your old pots and pans, or need to add some extra basics to your collection, this 14-piece set is a comprehensive way to go. The set includes everything you’d need in a basic kitchen, with three sizes of frying pans, a square pan, a saucepan, a medium and large pot, and a set of silicone kitchen tools too. And as any home cook will tell you, these silicone tools make great additions to the nonstick cookware, as they won’t scratch and erode like metal or hard plastic utensils will. Head below for more options.

Since you’re on your way to elevating your kitchen, why not put some of those savings towards this Amazon Basics 6-piece nonstick bakeware set for only $26. It’s the perfect way to round out these cooking tools with two sizes of cake pans, a muffin tin, two baking sheets, and a small bread pan, all for just a fraction of what you’d be saving from our lead deal.

And of course, no kitchen is really complete without a trusty set of knives, like this 17-piece kit for $30 shipped. That slashes a massive 40% off what you’d normally pay for this set, and with such a huge variety of knives at your disposal, it’s a great way to round out just about any kitchen.

NutriChef’s 14-piece nonstick cookware set features:

14-PIECE SET: NutriChef offers a 14-piece nonstick cookware set which includes 1. 5qt & 2. 5qt sauce pots w/ lids, 5qt dutch oven pot w/ lid, 12” large fry pan, 10” medium fry pan, 8” small fry pan, soup ladle, pasta fork, spatula, and strainer

NON-STICK COATING: The PTFE/PFOA/PFOS-free non stick pot set cooking ware features a long lasting nonstick coating for easy food release or tossing, cleaning & healthy cooking w/ heat resistant lacquer exterior making it resistant to high heat

COOL TOUCH HANDLE GRIPS: The pots set features cool-touch ergonomic & heat-resistant handles ensuring comfortable & safe cooking. Offers sleek metallic design w/ anti-scratch polished stainless steel edges adding an elegant touch to the pots and pans

