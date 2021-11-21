Nintendo’s Black Friday first-party Switch game deals now live from just $27! Zelda, Mario, more

After seeing the official Mario Kart Switch console bundle and Mario Kart Live Home Circuit holiday offers go live this morning, the Black Friday Switch game deals are now joining the party. Physical copies of many of Nintendo’s best Switch games are now readily available at $40, down from the regular $60, alongside digital copies at doorbuster-worthy pricing via GameStop. Head below the fold for a closer look but act fast as there’s now telling how long the rock-bottom offers will stick around.  

Black Friday Switch game deals:

***Note: If you don’t mind scoring digital copies of these titles, GameStop is now offering many of them down at $26.99 when you choose the digital option on each listing page. You’ll find all of them right here

Here’s everything you need to know about scoring the Nintendo Black Friday Mario Kart Switch console bundle (some listings are live right now) as well as the now readily available holiday pricing on Mario Kart Live. And here are the rest of the now live console game deals starting from $10

More on Zelda Link’s Awakening:

  • As Link, explore a reimagined Koholint Island and collect instruments to awaken the Wind Fish to find a way home
  • Explore numerous dungeons, riddled with tricks, traps, and enemies, including some from the Super Mario series
  • Meet and interact with unique locals to get help on your adventure
  • Listen to a reawakened soundtrack that helps bring life to Koholint Island
  • Earn Chambers (Dungeon Rooms) and arrange them to complete objectives in the all new Chamber Dungeon

