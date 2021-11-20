Nintendo’s Black Friday Switch console bundle goes live today! Where and when to score one

The Nintendo Black Friday Switch console bundle is scheduled to go live today and could be available at any minute starting right now (quick links below). Every year Nintendo offers a special Switch console bundle of some kind for the holidays, and we are once again getting the Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Nintendo Switch package. It was listed as going live today in the 2021 Nintendo Black Friday ad that dropped earlier this month alongside upcoming price drops on a host of first-party games, Ring Fit Adventure, and Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit (details on new FREE multiplayer action here). Head below for more details and some quick links for the Nintendo Black Friday Switch console bundle.

Nintendo Black Friday Switch console bundle

The Nintendo Black Friday Switch console bundle includes a copy of Mario Kart 8 Deluxe and a three-month Nintendo Switch Online Individual Membership. If year’s past are any indication, the Black Friday Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Nintendo Switch bundle will be live at all major retailers with Amazon, Walmart, Best Buy, Target, and GameStop leading the charge. Units will likely be going in and out of stock throughout the day and quite possibly right into next week and again for Thanksgiving and Black Friday proper (follow 9to5Toys on Twitter for in-stock notifications). But we don’t expect there to be very many of them, so it might be a good idea to try and lock one in as soon as possible:

Black Friday Switch Mario Kart 8 bundle $300 ($370 value)

And here’s a quick list of the advertised first-party Nintendo Switch Black Friday game deals while we are at it. These offers are also scheduled to go live today at Amazon, Walmart, GameStop, Best Buy, and Target.

Updating…

Nintendo Black Friday/holiday news and deals:

More details from Nintendo:

Get the Mario Kart 8 Deluxe game and a three-month Nintendo Switch Online Individual Membership free when you buy a select Nintendo Switch system. That’s a savings of $70! Offer begins 11/21/2021; available while supplies last. See participating retailers for details. Savings based on suggested retail price. Actual savings may vary. Included Nintendo Switch Online membership will auto-renew after three months. Terms apply.

