Black Friday game deals: Guardians of the Galaxy, Ratchet & Clank, Hades, Far Cry 6, more

Update: Amazon’s Buy 2 Get 1 FREE console game sale is still live and now includes Black Friday pricing on many of the titles.
In today’s best game deals, the Black Friday console game deals are kicking off earlier than expected with loads of new all-time lows on some brand new releases and more. One such offer is Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy on PlayStation and Xbox down at $29.99 shipped. Matched at Best Buy in its now live Black Friday sale. Regularly $60 this is 50% off the going rate and the best price we have ever tracked. Don’t be thrown off by the lackluster Marvel’s Avengers game that released previously, Guardians of the Galaxy has great reviews and really captured the magic and humor of the MCU films. Player take on the role of Star-Lord to “call the shots for the Guardians in and out of battle.” Make use of “Element Blasters, tag-team beat downs, jet boot-powered dropkicks,” and much more. Head below for loads more notable Black Friday game deals including Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart, Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales, Death Stranding, Tony Hawk Pro Skater, Deathloop, and much more.
Today’s best game deals:
Updating with more titles as they come in…
- Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart $50 (Reg. $70)
- Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales $30 (Reg. $50)
- Or on PS5 for $50 (Reg. $70)
- Marvel’s Spider-Man GOTY $20 (Reg. $40)
- Demon’s Souls $40 (Reg. $70)
- The Nioh Collection $40 (Reg. $70)
- Hades $20 (Reg. $30)
- Assassin’s Creed Valhalla $20 (Reg. $40+)
- Death Stranding: Director’s Cut $40 (Reg. $50)
- Or standard edition at $20 (Reg. $40+)
- Tony Hawk Pro Skater 1+2 from $20 (Reg. $40+)
- Ghost of Tsushima Director’s Cut from $40 (Reg. $60+)
- DEATHLOOP $30 (Reg. $60)
- Far Cry 6 from $40 (Reg. $60)
- Resident Evil 3 $18 (Reg. $30)
- God of War $10 (Reg. $20)
- Days Gone $20 (Reg. $40)
- Judgment $20 (Reg. $40)
- Dragon Quest XI S $15 (Reg. $40)
- The Last of Us Part II $20 (Reg. $40)
- Mass Effect Legendary Edition $28 (Reg. up to $60)
- Watch Dogs Legion $15 (Reg. $30+)
- Metroid Dread: Special Edition in-stock $90
- Marvel’s Avengers $15 (Reg. $40)
- FIFA 22 $28 (Reg. $60)
- Sackboy: A Big Adventure $30 (Reg. $60)
- Hitman 3 $20 (Reg. $40+)
- Persona 5 Royal $25 (Reg. $35+)
- Life is Strange: True Colors PS5 $35 (Reg. $60)
- Resident Evil Village from $20 (Reg. $50+)
- Immortals Fenyx Rising $15 (Reg. $30+)
- WarioWare: Get It Together $41.50 (Reg. $50)
- Final Fantasy VII: Remake $25 (Reg. $60)
- Final Fantasy VII: Remake Intergrade $45 (Reg. $70)
- Animal Crossing: New Horizons $50 (Reg. $60)
- Cuphead PSN $14 (Reg. $20)
- PlayStation Indies PSN sale from $1
- Super Mario Odyssey $35.50 (Reg. $60)
- Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD $43 (Reg. $60)
- Nier Replicant Ver.1.224 $40 (Reg. $60)
- PlayStation Games Under $15 digital sale from $1
- Marvel’s Avengers $20 (Reg. $25+)
- Playstation Retros and Remasters sale up to 80% off
- Mario Golf: Super Rush $49.50 (Reg. $60)
- Fallout 4 GOTY $15 (Reg. $20+)
- Doom Slayers Collection Switch $40 (Reg. $50)
Digital Sales and More:
Pre-orders:
