Xbox Game Pass Black Friday deals now live from $20: 3-month Ultimate or PC (Up to 44% off)

Amazon is now offering 3-month Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscriptions for $37.99 with free digital delivery. However, it is down to $24.99 via Target’s now live Black Friday sale, or $23.75 for RedCard holders with email delivery. For all of you PC-only gamers, Amazon also the 3-month Xbox Game Pass for PC membership at $19.99 (also matched at Target), marked down from $30. Outside of some annoying and less than trustworthy digital offers that require US gamers to use VPN tech and more, these are the best deals out there. Today’s discounts are a great way to add 3-months to your existing subscription or jump in for the first time hassle-free. For those unfamiliar here, Game Pass Ultimate comes with everything Live Gold provides — online play, digital deals, and much more — as well as access to Microsoft’s growing streaming game library for Xbox, PC, smartphones, and tablets. More details below.

Microsoft’s Xbox Game Pass Ultimate provides direct access to well over 100 games as well as day one titles like “Halo Infinite from Xbox Game Studios [and] iconic franchises like DOOM from Bethesda Softworks, indie games, and blockbusters.” It also includes EA Play and loads of free perks like “in-game content, consumables, and more.” Be sure to visit our feature piece outlining the value proposition here in comparison to Sony’s PlayStation Plus service.

Microsoft’s 2021 Xbox Wired Headset is down at the Amazon all-time low right now, just be sure to dive into our Best of Black Friday 2021 – Gaming feature for more upcoming offers as well the now live Black Friday game deals with some of the best prices of the year and the Microsoft Black Friday Xbox digital game sale with over 700 games from $4.50.

More on Xbox Game Pass Ultimate:

Includes Xbox Live Gold and over 100 high-quality games to play with friends on console, PC, phones, and tablets, and an EA Play membership, all for one low monthly price.* With games added all the time, there’s always something new to play.

Enjoy new games on day one like Halo Infinite from Xbox Game Studios, as well as iconic franchises like DOOM from Bethesda Softworks, indie games, and blockbusters.

EA Play gives you access to top titles on console and PC from best-loved series like Battlefield and STAR WARS. Plus, you get more from the games you love, including exclusive in-game challenges and rewards, special member-only content, and early trials of select new EA titles.

