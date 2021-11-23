Roborock Black Friday smart robotic vacuum and mop deals now live from $220 (Up to $290 off)

It’s now time to dive into the Roborock Black Friday robotic vacuum and mop deals. We have seen our fair share of major price drops on these popular smart cleaning solutions through the year, but nothing quite as notable the Black Friday deals now live. You’re looking at up to $290 in savings, with models starting at $220 and going right up to hundreds of dollars in savings on the brand’s flagship S7 and S7+ models with auto-emptying and more. Head below for a closer look at this year’s Roborock Black Friday robotic vacuum and mop deals.

Roborock S7/S7+ robot vacuum and mop

The official Roborock Amazon storefront is now offering one of the largest discounts ever on the brand’s flagship S7 and S7+ robotic vacuums and mops. These combo robotic cleaners make use of 2,500Pa of suction power to rid your floors and carpets of dirt all holiday long, so you can focus on the family and the gifts instead of cleaning the floors. An updated main brush takes deep-seated dirt and debris to task with ease, while three hours of uninterrupted cleaning time (in quiet mode) via the 5,200mAh large-capacity battery can handle even the largest homes before it automatically returns to the charging dock.

A host of intelligent smart custom cleaning features, including voice and smartphone control, virtual no-go zones, invisible walls, cleaning schedules, and more are supported by the unit’s built-in LiDAR tech that maps every inch of your home. This also helps it to avoid obstacles and allows users to see exact cleaning routes, among other things.

These units also have built-in mops to get those floors sparkling after the vacuuming is done. Making use of Roborock’s Sonic vibration tech, the S7/S7+ scrubs up to 3,000 times per minute to remove “dried-on dirt that some robots may leave behind, from mud to coffee and more.” Another particularly handy feature is the patented VibraRise tech that automatically detects mop hazards so your carpets never get wet and the floors don’t get damaged when the bot is dealing with particularly tough spots.

The S7+ model includes Roborock’s auto-empty dock that can carry up to 60 days worth of dirt and dust. That means you can just set this beast loose on your floors for the entire holiday season before you’ll ever need to look at it again. This HEPA-rated self-emptying dustbin features a filtration system that also removes 99.99% of allergens and airborne pollutants, offering up the peace of mind that you and your family aren’t just breathing in all of the dust gathered inside.

Roborock S7+ robot vacuum and mop with auto-empty $720 (Reg. $950)

Roborock S7 robot vacuum and mop $455 (Reg. $650)

S7-compatible auto empty dock add-on $299

***Note: Stock is running low on the S7+ at Amazon, but it is available direct from Roborock at the same price. Alternatively, you could score the S7 standard and purchase the auto empty dock separately to achieve a nearly identical setup.

S4 MAX robotic vacuum

The official Roborock Amazon storefront is also now offering its S4 MAX robotic vacuum for $279.99 shipped. Regularly $430, this is a solid $150 off the going rate, one of the best prices we have tracked, and the lowest total we can find anywhere for the brand’s best vacuum-only option. You’re looking at a 2,000Pa robot cleaner with automatic carpet boost for some extra suction power, a washable HEPA-type E11 filter, and up to 150-minutes of cleaning time before it automatically juices itself back-up for another run around the home.

This one is a particularly great option for multi-level homes (it can store up to four maps at once), with a series of intelligent user customization options. Its built-in LiDAR tech scans your spaces at up to 300RPM to support selective room cleaning. You can even just draw out a custom cleaning zone in the app – including 10 No-Go Zones, 10 invisible walls (available on every level of your home), and more. Not to mention extensive user-created cleaning schedules to make sure the floors are clean when and where you want them to be. You can schedule the robot to clean just the kitchen every day after breakfast, for example.

Roborock S4 MAX LiDAR Robot Vacuum $280 (Reg. $430)

Roborock E4 Robot Vacuum and Mop

The Roborock E4 Robot Vacuum and Mop is now marked down to $219.99 from the usual $380 price tag for a solid $160 in savings. This is the most budget-friendly option in the Roborock Black Friday sale but still one of the best options out there in the price range. It is also a great option for pet owners with a washable HEPA-type filter to deal with dander, a low-profile design to get the pet hair under the couch, and an anti-tangle design on the main brush, side brush, and more.

The sizable 640ml dustbin is joined by 2,000Pa suction power, a 5,200mAh battery that can tackle up to 2151-square feet of floor space, and the aforementioned carpet boost tech. The E4 also brings a host of smart features, including voice command support, scheduling, and OpticEye motion tracking with dual gyroscopes to ensure the floors are cleaned neatly and efficiently.

Roborock E4 Robot Vacuum and Mop $220 (Reg. $380)

Roborock S6 Pure Robot Vacuum and Mop

One of the best deals Roborock has available this year would have to be on the Roborock S6 Pure Robot Vacuum and Mop. The official Amazon storefront is now offering it for $359.99 shipped, a solid 40% price drop offering $240 in savings off the typical list price. This is easily among the lowest price we have tracked on the LiDAR mapping-equipped autonomous robot cleaner. Featuring neat Z-shape cleaning patterns, you’ll find a bevy of smart features and customizations available, including both smartphone and voice command support alongside no-go zones, multi-floor mapping, and plenty of scheduling options, so it doesn’t get in your way.

Thirteen sensor types collaborate to give the S6 Pure fall avoidance, carpet boost, height sensitivity, help it avoid getting stuck, and more.

Its 2,000Pa of suction power reaches deep into carpets, hardwood crevices, and more. Once the vacuuming is done, the long-range 180ml adjustable water tank kicks into action to leave your floors sparkling clean for the holidays.

Roborock S6 Pure Robot Vacuum and Mop $360 (Reg. $600)

Roborock S6 MaxV Robot Vacuum Cleaner

Next up, the Roborock S6 MaxV Robot Vacuum Cleaner with ReactiveAI is now marked down to $459.99 shipped. Regularly up to $750, this is $290 off the going rate for one of the largest price drops in the Roborock Black Friday sale. This is also easily one of the most feature-rich options in the lineup, with a unique dual-camera setup that doubles as a smart home monitoring system so you can take a look at what’s going on at home from just about anywhere. It also boasts a 2,500Pa suction rating alongside a 2,580-square foot range before it will automatically return itself to the charging dock to prepare for another round of cleaning once it’s juiced back up. Many of the smart customization features of the other models are in place here, including 10 No-Go Zones, 10 No-Mop Zones, and 10 Invisible Barriers on every level of your home.

Roborock S6 MaxV Robot Vacuum Cleaner $460 (Reg. $750)

And even more…

While that rounds out this year’s highlighted deals from the Roborock Black Friday sale, we are also tracking some notable price drops on the brand’s upright cordless vacuum with magnetic attachments as well as the mid-tier S5 MAX Robot Vacuum and Mop:

S5 MAX Robot Vacuum and Mop

Precision LiDAR navigation combined with adaptive route algorithms

Maximum suction power of 2,000Pa

180 minutes of non-stop cleaning

Save up to 4-levels of maps, including individual rooms, No-Go Zones, No-Mop Zones, and Invisible Walls

S5 MAX Robot Vacuum and Mop $380 (Reg. $550)

Roborock H7 Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner

Lightweight for easy maneuvering, with OLED screen for real-time updates.

Clean on and on with a 90 min runtime without swapping batteries

Recharging from empty in only 2.5 hours

Roborock H7 Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner $360 (Reg. $500)

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!