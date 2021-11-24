Finally take the plunge into the world of CNC and 3D printing with machines from $155, more

Today only, Woot is offering a selection of SainSmart CNC machines, 3D printers, and more from $45 Prime shipped. Non-Prime members will be charged a $6 delivery fee. Our favorite deal here is the Genmitsu CNC Machine 3018-PROVer with GRBL Offline Control at $249.99. For comparison, it normally goes for $350, is on sale for $280 at Amazon right now, and today’s deal marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. This CNC machine features a bed size of around 11 by 7 inches, making it perfect for smaller engraving and cutting tasks. I’ve personally been on the lookout for a small CNC to use while woodworking, and when I saw this deal it was an easy buy. The offline controller is nice to get things up and running, and the included accessories mean you won’t have to spend extra on things like the Z-probe or engraving bits. This is far from the only DIY creator discounts that we’re tracking today, so keep reading to find out more.

Other CNC machine/3D printer deals:

Don’t forget that the Cricut Explore Air 2, Explore 3, Maker, and Maker 3 are all on sale right now from $139. Every price that we’re seeing right now ushers in an all-time low that we’ve tracked, making now a fantastic time to pick up these crafting must-haves. Not sure if Cricut is the right tool for you? Our hands-on review of the latest Maker 3 could help you make that decision.

More on the Genmitsu CNC 3018-PROVer:

Class leading values got even easier to use. Pre-assembled and no fuss with assembly taking less than 30 minutes out of the box. An entry-level CNC for anyone who wants to learn a new skill, work on an artwork project, design a DIY gift, or start a small business.

Still based on open-source Grbl v1.1 the PROVer has stepped up to more powerful but silent Toshiba TB6S109 drivers with added life and performance along with added Optocouplers to protect your mainboard from hard stops without risk of damage and eliminate signal noise for more consistent projects and longevity.

Make more with the all-aluminum body and take advantage of the added stability for milling a wider range of materials while also making clean up even easier with acrylic safety baffles to help contain dust and provide a safety barrier.

