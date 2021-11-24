Apple’s latest 24-inch M1 iMac now $50 off ahead of the holidays

As Black Friday deals go live across nearly every corner of the Apple ecosystem, Amazon is now carrying over the savings to the latest 24-inch M1 iMac. Delivering as much as $50 savings across several different models, several of which are on sale for some of the very first times, you’ll find prices starting at $1,249 shipped. These are all either matching our previous mentions or marking new all-time lows at $1 less, as well. Also available at B&H.

Apple’s latest M1 iMac was refreshed earlier this year with Apple Silicon under the hood alongside a drastically redesigned exterior. Rocking a 4K Retina display with True Tone and a 1080p FaceTime camera, there’s six speakers capable of delivering Spatial Audio playback. Not to mention, a pair of Thunderbolt ports and 256GB of storage to round out the package with 8GB of RAM. The elevated models also come with the unique feature of added Ethernet connectivity in the power brick. Get a closer look in our first impressions coverage and then head below for more.

Seeing a notable discount as part of Twelve South’s ongoing Black Friday sale, the brand’s popular Curve Riser is a great companion to the M1 iMac. Elevating your new desktop machine, this stand is comprised of aluminum and gives the iMac a boost off your desk with a sleek design that should blend right in with the rest of your Apple setup.

Speaking of, the Black Friday discounts are officially starting to pour in now that we’re just days away from the shopping event’s culmination. Apple gear is seeing some best discounts so far, with markdowns across all of the latest AirPods, a big MagSafe accessory sale, and so much more right here.

Apple 24-inch M1 iMac features:

Immersive 24-inch 4.5K Retina display with P3 wide color gamut and 500 nits of brightness. Apple M1 chip delivers powerful performance with 8-core CPU and 7-core GPU. Strikingly thin 11.5 mm design in vibrant colors. 1080p FaceTime HD camera with M1 ISP for amazing video qualityStudio-quality three-mic array for crystal clear calls and voice recordings. Six-speaker sound system for a remarkably robust and high-quality audio experience. Up to 256GB of ultrafast SSD storage.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!