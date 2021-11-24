Satechi takes up to extra 30% off latest MagSafe chargers and other Apple gear for Black Friday

While the folks at Anker and Nomad have already kicked off the holiday savings, today Satechi is joining the ranks with its own Black Friday sale. On top of already marked down items, you’ll be able to save 20% off across the brand’s entire selection of Apple accessories, chargers, and other gear when using code BFCM20. Spending $75 or more means you can bump those savings up to 25% with code BFCM25, while orders over $150 will be locking in a full extra 30% by entering BFCM30. Shipping is free on orders over $40. Across the board, you’re looking at either entirely new all-time lows or matches of the best prices yet with rare markdowns on new releases and much more. Head below for all of our top picks.

Notable Satechi Black Friday sale highlights:

On top of those outlined discounts, don’t forget that you can lock-in some additional savings by bundling any of the products to hit that $150 threshold. So if you’re planning on picking up some gifts or just outfitting your everyday carry with some new gear, it’s worth shopping around the entire sale.

But then go check out Nomad’s ongoing 30% off sale which is marking down its signature leather Apple accessories for the holiday season. That’s alongside this Thanksgiving week promotion from Anker, which is packed with price cuts in almost every product category for your everyday carry starting at $12.

Satechi Aluminum iPad Stand features:

Push the boundaries of a traditional setup with the Satechi Aluminum Stand & Hub for iPad Pro, combining all the capabilities of a desktop with the convenience of a tablet. Designed for Apple iPad Pro (2018 & newer), the stand features 4K HDMI (60Hz), USB-C PD charging, USB-A data, SD card readers, and an audio jack port – for easy access to peripherals while elevating your iPad Pro. With its convenient foldable design and modern aluminum finish, the stand is perfect for wherever you work – no desktop required.

