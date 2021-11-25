At $200 off, Apple’s latest M1 MacBook Pro falls to Amazon all-time lows

After seeing the M1 MacBook Air go on sale earlier this week, Thanksgiving Day is rolling out a notable price cut on Apple’s latest M1 MacBook Pro. Right now at Amazon, you’ll find the 256GB model starting at $1,099.99 shipped with the price dropping at checkout. Normally fetching $1,299, you’re looking at $199 in savings while also returning to match the Amazon all-time low. Those who need additional storage can save $200 on the 512GB model, too.

Regardless of which model you end up going with, this is about as notable as it gets for finally scoring one of Apple’s M1 machines. The latest 13-inch MacBook Pro comes backed by a slim design that packs the power of Apple Silicon alongside 17-hour battery life, a pair of Thunderbolt ports, and the Touch Bar. That’s alongside 8GB of RAM and as much as 512GB of storage. Dive into our hands-on review for all of the details on the Apple Silicon performance gains, or just head below for more.

If you’ll be converting to Apple’s latest from an older machine, investing some of your savings to pick up Anker’s PowerExpand+ 7-in-1 USB-C Hub is a good call. That’s especially true if USB-A is still prevalent in your everyday carry, as the M1 MacBook Pro’s I/O is focused around Thunderbolt ports. This hub then also delivers an HDMI output, SD card readers, and 100W USB-C power delivery in a fitting aluminum housing.

As noted above, Black Friday is also delivering some notable savings on the 13-inch M1 MacBook Air. While not as steep of a discount at only $149 off, this sale delivers the same Apple Silicon power, just in a fan-less build that’s even more portable.

Apple M1 MacBook Pro features:

Used by students, creative professionals, and more, the Apple 13.3″ MacBook Pro now features Apple’s first chip designed specifically for Mac. The Apple M1 integrates the CPU, GPU, Neural Engine, I/O, and more into a single system on a chip (SoC). Tackle your projects with the fast 8-Core CPU and take on graphics-intensive apps and games with the 8-core GPU.

