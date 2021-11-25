Lululemon’s Black Friday Sale is live! Save up to 50% off best-sellers + free shipping

Lululemon’s Black Friday Sale offers huge discounts on best-selling styles including up to 50% off outerwear, pullovers, leggings, shorts, pants, and more. Prices are as marked. Customers receive free delivery on all orders. For men, a highlight from this sale is the Down For It All Vest that’s currently marked down to $99 and originally sold for $148. This vest is available in two color options and it features a water-repellant design. It features reflective details to keep you visible in low light and the material is infused with stretch for added comfort. This style would be a great option for workouts or casual outings alike. Score even more deals by heading below the jump or you can shop the entire sale here.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

Looking for more deals? Cole Haan’s Early Black Friday Sale offers 50% off best-selling styles and 30% off sitewide.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!