Columbia apparel and accessories from $8 Prime shipped at Amazon, today only

As part of its Black Friday Deals, Amazon is offering Columbia up to 30% off apparel and accessories from $8 Prime shipped. A standout from this sale is the Steens Mountain 2.0 Full Zip Fleece Jacket for men that’s currently marked down to $24. For comparison, this jacket is regularly priced at $60. This style is available in an array of color options and can be layered seamlessly. The fleece material also adds warmth and it has a cinched waist to help keep out wind gusts. It also has zippered hand pockets as well as a stylish logo on the chest. Head below the jump to find the rest of our top picks or you can shop the entire sale here.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links