Columbia apparel and accessories from $8 Prime shipped at Amazon, today only

As part of its Black Friday Deals, Amazon is offering Columbia up to 30% off apparel and accessories from $8 Prime shipped. A standout from this sale is the Steens Mountain 2.0 Full Zip Fleece Jacket for men that’s currently marked down to $24. For comparison, this jacket is regularly priced at $60. This style is available in an array of color options and can be layered seamlessly. The fleece material also adds warmth and it has a cinched waist to help keep out wind gusts. It also has zippered hand pockets as well as a stylish logo on the chest. Head below the jump to find the rest of our top picks or you can shop the entire sale here.
Our top picks for men include:
- Steens Mountain 2.0 Full Zip Fleece Jacket $24 (Orig. $60)
- Buck Butte Insulated Hooded Jacket $80 (Orig. $160)
- Thistletown Park Long Sleeve Crew $17 (Orig. $36)
- Tech Trail Crew Neck T-Shirt $18 (Orig. $35)
- Timberline Triple Interchange Winter Jacket $93 (Orig. $220)
Our top picks for women include:
- Mighty Lite Hooded Jacket $68 (Orig. $97)
- Switchback Sherpa Lined Jacket $42 (Orig. $70)
- Park View Grid Fleece Half Zip $39 (Orig. $55)
- Peak to Park Insulated Jacket $68 (Orig. $180)
- Minx Mid Iii Santa Fe Calf Boots $98 (Orig. $120)
Steens Mountain 2.0 Full-Zip Jacket feature:
- This Columbia Men’s Steens Mountain Full Zip 2.0 Fleece Jacket is crafted of ultra-soft 100% polyester MTR filament fleece for the perfect amount of warmth
- This fleece jacket features two side zippered security pockets to keep your small items secure
- With a collared neck and zippered closure, you’re sure to be protected from the frigid cold
- A modern classic fit and with a soft, lightweight feel make this fleece jacket a staple for comfortable outdoor activity
