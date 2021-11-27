VANTRUE 1080p, 1440p, and 4K dash cameras make capturing holiday road trips easy from $56

Today only, as part of its Cyber Monday Deals, VANTRUE via Amazon is offering a selection of its dash cameras priced from $56 shipped. Our favorite is the N4 3-Channel 4K Dash Cam at $174.99 shipped. Regularly retailing for $260, today’s deal marks a return to the all-time low that we’ve tracked only once before on Prime Day. Normally, we only see dash cameras with one or two lenses, but VANTRUE decided to take things to the next level with its N4. There are three total camera channels here, including one interior, one front, and one rear. You can choose to have all three captured at once or step that down to two or one should that be needed. Ready to capture 1080p, 1440p, and 4K depending on how many cameras are recording, this high-quality dash camera makes recording your holiday road trips quite easy. Head below for more deals.

More VANTRUE dash camera discounts:

Don’t miss out on the deep iOttie Black Friday discounts that are still live. You’ll most notably find the Easy One Touch 5 Dashboard Car Mount down to $21. This is a savings of $4 from its normal going rate, which is within $1 of the all-time low and one of the best prices that we’ve seen this year.

More on the VANTRUE N4 3-channel Dash Camera:

The N4 is a triple channel dash cam which offers 155° front camera, 165° inside camera and 160° rear camera, it can monitors the front, rear, and interior of your vehicle simultaneously with audio at 1440P + 1080P + 1080P, perfect to protect yourself from potential liability issues as well as accidents.

