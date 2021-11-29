adidas Cyber Monday Sale takes 30% off sitewide: UltraBoost, apparel, more

The adidas Cyber Monday Sale offers 30% off sitewide when you apply promo code CYBERDEAL at checkout. Creator Club Members (free to sign-up) receive complimentary delivery. A standout from this sale is the men’s and women’s UltraBoost 21 Running Shoes that are marked down to $126 and originally sold for $180. These shoes are highly flexible, lightweight, and cushioned to promote all-day comfort. They also comes in an array of color options and are great for running, training, walking, and much more. With over 1,600 reviews from UltraBoost customers, this style is rated 4.5/5 stars. Be sure to head below the jump to find the rest of our top picks from adidas.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

Finally, you will want to check out the Nike Cyber Sale that’s offering up to 50% off sitewide and an extra 20% off your purchase.

