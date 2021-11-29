Chamberlain MyQ Smart Garage Remote drops to new low of $17 with bonus $30 credit

Today only, as part of its Cyber Monday Deals, Amazon offers the latest Chamberlain MyQ Smart Garage Remote for $16.98 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Normally fetching $25, you’re looking at the best price to date with 32% in savings while beating the lowest price we’ve seen prior by $2. Whether you’re looking to expand voice control to your garage door, throw some automation into the mix, or enjoy Amazon’s in-garage delivery service, Chamberlain’s hub is a worthy smart home upgrade. While you’ll need to have an existing opener, this hub brings smartphone control, Alexa integration, and support for IFTTT into the mix.

Included with the $17 sale price tag, today’s discount is even more notable thanks to including an extra credit just for trying out Amazon’s in-garage delivery service. Those who pick up the lead deal and then make a purchase using Key by Amazon will score $30 to use on future purchases. You can learn all about service right here, including finding out if your area is covered and getting all of the details on the added promotion.

For other ways to give Siri, Alexa, or Assistant some more gadgets to control, be sure to go check out all of the discounts in today’s Cyber Monday smart home sale. You’ll find quite an assortment of gear ranging from your typical smart plug to deadbolts and more starting at $7.

Chamberlain MyQ Smart Garage Remote features:

Make your existing garage door opener smart in minutes with Smart Garage Control. The Smart Garage Control is simple to install and allows you to link your existing garage door opener to the myQ App so you can control, secure and monitor the garage from your smartphone. Featuring a compact modern design, Smart Garage Control is compatible with all major brands of garage door openers manufactured after 1993 that have standard safety sensors. It’s sleek white finish blends in with ceilings, walls and garage doors, making it an aesthetic complement to any garage environment.

