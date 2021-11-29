Last chance to score Roborock’s Cyber Monday smart vacuums and mops at up to $290 off!

We tracked some of the best deals ever on the popular Roborock robotic cleaning solutions this year, and Cyber Monday is giving you one last chance to score up to $290 in savings on its autonomous vacuums and mops. From the flagship ultra-intelligent models and the dual camera-laden S6 MaxV that doubles as a home monitoring system, to the affordable E4 vacuum and mop combo, there’s no sense missing out on the hundreds of dollars in savings if you plan on having Roborock handle your cleaning chores at any point in the near-future. Time is winding down now on the year’s biggest one-day shopping event, and you’ll find all of the best Roborock Cyber Monday deals ready and waiting down below.

Roborock S7/S7+ robot vacuum and mop

The flagship Roborock S7/S7+ robot vacuum and mop is easily among the best flagship-grade model with the auto-empty bin functionality on the market, and the package just got a whole lot more enticing with the Cyber Monday deals. You’re looking at the largest discounts to date on the smart robotic vacuum and mop combo with built-in LiDAR tech and voice command support alongside smartphone-controlled no-go zones, invisible walls, cleaning schedules, and more. The 5,200mAh large-capacity battery and auto-return charging support the Sonic vibration and VibraRise mopping tech to leave your floors sparkling clean after the autonomous vacuuming is complete. Add in the HEPA-rated self-emptying dustbin functionality, and you’re looking at one of the best hands-off cleaning experiences you can basically forget about for as much as 60 days at a time.

***Note: Roborock S7+ is now out of stock, but you can get the S7 model and add the Roborock Auto-Empty Dock for what is essentially an identical feature set/cleaning experience.

Roborock S7 robot vacuum and mop $455 (Reg. $650)

S7-compatible auto empty dock add-on $300

S4 MAX robotic vacuum

Next up is the brand’s best vacuum-only model known as the Roborock S4 MAX. The reusable (and very much washable) HEPA-type E11 filter, automatic carpet boost to reach deep into those rugs, and up to 150-minutes of cleaning time support the powerful 2,000Pa of suction power to leave your floors dust, dirt, and even pet-hair free without you needing to do much more than hit a single button. However, with the ability to carry up to four maps, custom-made no-go zones and invisible walls on every level of your home included, you can also just set schedules to have it work around your lifestyle and function entirely on its own — you can even program it to say, make its way under the kitchen table after dinner every night. But best of all, it is now $150 off for Cyber Monday.

Roborock S4 MAX LiDAR Robot Vacuum $280 (Reg. $430)

Roborock E4 Robot Vacuum and Mop

While the E4 Robot Vacuum and Mop might be the most affordable model in the Roborock Cyber Monday sale at $160 off, it is also one of the more ideal options for pet owners. The 2,000Pa of suction power and 5,200mAh battery can rid up to 2151-square foot homes of pet dander and hair (including the low profile design that can get under most furniture) by way of voice commands, your smart devices, or custom-made pre-programmed schedules. The anti-tangle brush design is a must for shedding breeds and its OpticEye motion tracking tech ensure a smooth and neat cleaning path throughout your space.

Roborock E4 Robot Vacuum and Mop $220 (Reg. $380)

Roborock S6 Pure Robot Vacuum and Mop

Intelligent LiDAR mapping of your home, neat Z-shape cleaning paths, and all of the usual smart, optionally voice-commanded features you would expect (no-go zones, multi-floor mapping, scheduling, and more) highlight the Roborock S6 Pure Robot Vacuum and Mop’s feature set. Alongside thirteen built-in sensors working as the brains of the operation here, its 2,000Pa of suction power and 180ml adjustable water tank will sweep up dust and debris on any floor type before the cleaning bot automatically drops the mop down to leave your floors ready for family and friends this holiday season and beyond — all while you’re preparing the snacks or chilling out with a glass of wine.

The S6 Pure is also now seeing one of the deepest price drops we have ever tracked and is easily one of the best deals in the Roborock Cyber Monday sale with a whopping $240 in savings to be had.

Roborock S6 Pure Robot Vacuum and Mop $360 (Reg. $600)

Roborock S6 MaxV Robot Vacuum Cleaner

While some folks will be just fine with some of the more affordable models in the Roborock Cyber Monday sale, all of you tech geeks out there will certainly want to take a closer look at the S6 MaxV’s ReactiveAI features and built-in dual camera rig. Not only does this one provide most of the smart features you’ll find on the rest of the models above, it also doubles as a home and pet monitoring system — you can remotely check in on the goings on at home via your smartphone by way of the machine’s built-in camera rig, making this one of the most unique, versatile, and high-tech options on the market. A 2,500Pa suction system, auto-return charging, custom no-go (and no-mop) zones, invisible virtual barriers, and a sizable 2,580-square foot range round out the feature set here — all now available at a massive $290 off the going rate.

Roborock S6 MaxV Robot Vacuum Cleaner $460 (Reg. $750)

Plus even more Roborock Cyber Monday deals…

There are also a couple more Roborock Cyber Monday deals to consider here with up to $170 in savings — the LiDAR-equipped S5 MAX Robot Vacuum and Mop as well as the brand’s unique H7 Cordless Stick Vacuum with a magnetic attachment system:

S5 MAX Robot Vacuum and Mop

Precision LiDAR navigation combined with adaptive route algorithms

Maximum suction power of 2,000Pa

180 minutes of non-stop cleaning

Save up to 4-levels of maps, including individual rooms, No-Go Zones, No-Mop Zones, and Invisible Walls

S5 MAX Robot Vacuum and Mop $380 (Reg. $550)

Roborock H7 Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner

Lightweight for easy maneuvering, with OLED screen for real-time updates.

Clean on and on with a 90 min runtime without swapping batteries

Recharging from empty in only 2.5 hours

Roborock H7 Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner $360 (Reg. $500)

