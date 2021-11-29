Sense Energy Monitor lets you know how much electricity your home is using at a low of $199

Today only, as part of its Cyber Monday Deals, Amazon is offering the Sense Energy Monitor for $199 shipped. Part of a larger sale at Amazon, you’ll find that today’s deal saves you $100 from the normal going rate of Sense and marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. You’ll find the Sense Energy Monitor helps you to see how much power your home is using. The smartphone app will give tips on ways to save cash by turning different things off when they’re not actively being used. There’s real-time data on iOS, Android, and the web, which lets you track how much power your home has used down to the minute. Sense mounts into your home’s electrical panel and is fully certified by both the ETL and Intertek. Head below for more.

Instead of Sense, you could instead opt for the Emporia Smart Home Energy Monitor. It comes with 16 50A circuit level sensors that allow you to track things on a circuit level instead of just at the primary energy leg. It allows for real-time monitoring as well as solar/net metering should you need that. Plus, at $150, you’re saving a decent bit here while getting a slightly different experience.

Don’t forget that Jackery’s portable power stations and more are up to $405 off for Cyber Monday. On top of that, you can save as much as $189 on Segway, Hover-1, and Jetson electric scooters and hoverboards from $112. These are far from the only other deals we’re tracking right now, so you’ll want to check out our Cyber Monday 2021 guide for all the other ways you can save through this evening.

Sense Energy Monitor features:

Sense saves you energy and money by providing insight into your home’s energy use and activity.

Track how much electricity you’re using, what time your kids got home, or when someone leaves the basement light on. Sense identifies patterns in your energy use to help your family be more efficient, informed, and secure.

Real-time data through our iOS, Android, and web apps.

