Cyber Monday: Jackery Explorer 300 Portable Power Station + more deals now live [Up to $405 off]

The Cyber Monday Jackery Explorer 300 Portable Power Station deals are now rolling in! The Jackery portable power stations have been featured on 9to5Toys for years for a reason — high-quality build at a practical price point that supports a wide-range of use case scenarios and tech gadgets — and its 300-series model is among our favorite in the price range. But with Cyber Monday deals now dropping the list price down even lower, you’re now looking at some of the best bang for your buck in the portable power station market alongside a massive $180 discount on the solar-ready bundle package. Head below for a closer look at the Cyber Monday Jackery Explorer 300 Portable Power Station deals.

Cyber Monday Jackery Explorer 300 Portable Power Station deals

The Jackery Explorer 300 Portable Power Station is now available for a rock-bottom $209.99 shipped. There was a time when seeing this model down at $300 was a steal, but with the regularly as much $350 mobile power station in the $200+ range, now’s the time to strike.

Packing a 293Wh Lithium battery with a pair of 110V/300W pure sine wave AC outlets, this solar-ready (more on that below) power station is ready to keep your mobile rig (and much more) at the ready for hours, at the very least. This thing provides 60W Power Delivery USB-C charging alongside a fast charge USB-3.0 port, a 5V/2.4A USB-A jack, and a DC car port to support a wide-range of products in your EDC from MacBooks and drone batteries, to cameras, and much more. Whether it’s for keeping some emergency back battery power in the holster for the worst, or a capable power station to light up your next outdoor adventure, the Jackery Explorer 300 Portable Power Station is among the best, and now most affordable in its weight class.

Jackery Explorer 300 Portable Power Station $210 (Reg. up to $350)

Jackery SolarSaga 100W Solar Panel

This model can also work via solar energy by adding the brand’s SolarSaga 100W Solar Panel to your setup. And it’s also now on sale for Cyber Monday. The regularly $299 100W Monocrystalline solar panel is now seeing a sizable 30% price drop for the post-Black Friday festivities, effectively dropping the price down to one of the best we have seen at just over $209 shipped.

While the Explorer 300 is a perfectly capable power rig on its own, the Jackery SolarSaga 100W Solar Panel expands its functionally to work with the power of the sun no matter where your adventures might take you. A TPE rubber handle and a pair of kickstands make it just as easy to lug around as the power station it supports, while IP65 water-resistance protect it from the inevitable water-based mishaps that might completely leave your camping trip in the dark with other brand’s solutions. It even has some USB ports of its own so you can charge gear directly from the solar panel itself.

Jackery SolarSaga 100W Solar Panel $209 (Reg. $299)

Jackery Solar Generator 300 bundle

But this is 9to5Toys and Cyber Monday after all. So we also have a solid price drop available on the Jackery Solar Generator 300 package that bundles together both the aforementioned Explorer 300 power station and the Jackery SolarSaga 100 solar panel into one convenient adventure-ready solution. Both of the deals above are a great way to get into off-grid power for less, or to add to your existing setup, but if you’re looking for an all-in-one solar solution for emergency situations and, more likely, your next outdoor journey into the woods, you’ll definitely want to take a closer look at the Jackery Solar Generator 300 package while it’s marked down to $420, from the regular $600 price tag.

Jackery Solar Generator 300 bundle $420 (Reg. $600)

