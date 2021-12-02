Kobalt’s 20-piece ratcheting wrench set with lifetime guarantee now starts at $47 (Reg. $100)

Lowe’s is offering the Kobalt 20-piece Ratcheting Wrench Set for $49.98 shipped. Those with a Lowe’s Advantage Credit Card (free to sign-up) will save an additional 5%, dropping the price to $47.48. Down from $100, you’d pay $62 for a similar no-name set at Amazon right now. You’ll find 10 wrenches in metric and SAE sizes each, ranging from 6mm to 18mm and 1/4-inch to 3/4-inch. This wide range of sizes allows you to work on various projects with just this set. There’s a 12-point box end that works on both 6- and 12-point fasteners, and the 90-tooth ratcheting mechanism uses just 4-degrees of swing per click. And, like always, Kobalt’s tools come with a hassle-free lifetime guarantee, so if one breaks then you can easily swap it at your local Lowe’s Home Improvement store. Head below for more.

Save some cash when opting for DEWALT’s 8-piece metric or SAE wrench set. Available for $30 each on Amazon, if you only need one or the other this is the perfect solution. These are also combination wrenches, giving you both an open-ended and box-end wrench to choose from depending on your needs.

Don’t forget that we just found Crescent’s 180-piece professional tool set on sale for $91. It’s currently 25% off and at a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. If you are just starting out with building a DIY toolkit, Crescent has you covered with all of the must-haves including wrenches, ratchets, screwdrivers, and more.

More on the Kobalt Ratcheting Wrench Set:

This 20 piece ratcheting wrench set includes the following metric and SAE sizes: 6, 8, 10, 12, 13, 14, 15, 16, 17, 18 mm and 1/4, 5/16, 11/32, 3/8, 7/16, 1/2, 9/16, 5/8, 11/16 and 3/4-inch

Constructed of chrome vanadium steel and heat treated for strength and durability with a professional grade, high polish finish

12-Point box end allows work on 6-point and 12-point fasteners

