Bring home Crescent’s 180-piece Professional Tool Set at $91 (New low, 25% off)

Amazon is offering the Crescent 180-piece Professional Tool Set for $90.90 shipped. That’s $31 off what you’d spend at Home Depot and newly marks the lowest price we have tracked. This expansive tool set includes just about every tool needed to tackle a majority of household projects and more. Inside the included carrying case you’ll find 180 pieces of helpful gear that range from wrenches to sockets, pliers, hex keys, and the list goes on. Each tool inside of the case has a dedicated place to reside, making it a cinch to find what you need and to keep things tidy going forward. Rated 4.8/5 stars at Home Depot.

If you don’t need all of the tools above, be sure to check out the Olympia 89-piece Homeowner’s Tool Set at $23 Prime shipped. It offers wrenches, screwdrivers, pliers, and much more. Like the deal above, everything is organized in a hard-shell case to help you keep everything organized for the next time something is needed.

Oh, and why not also take charge of larger tools while the Gorilla Grip 5-Slot Holder is down to $10 Prime shipped? Not only can it hold five tools, it also wields six hooks that allow you to tidy up even more gear. This unit can support up to 50 pounds of weight, ensuring it won’t struggle to keep several tools locked in place.

Crescent 180-piece Professional Tool Set features:

Carefully selected assortment of hand tools for most industrial, mechanical, and consumer applications

Get incredible access from combination wrenches with narrow heads, adjustable wrenches and pliers, and low profile head quick release ratchets

