Today’s best Mac and iOS app deals: Thumper, YoWindow Weather, Northgard, more

It’s time to kick the work week off with all of today’s best deals on Mac and iOS apps. This morning saw nearly all of Apple’s official iPhone 12/Pro/Max/mini cases go on sale alongside everything else you’ll find in our Apple deal hub. But for now it’s on to the apps. Highlights include titles like Thumper: Pocket Edition, YoWindow Weather, Northgard, Deponia: The Complete Journey, Bulb Boy, and much more. Hit the jump for a complete look at today’s best.

Cyber Week iOS App Deals:

iOS Universal: YoWindow Weather: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Bubble Burst: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Thumper: Pocket Edition: $2 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Hero Siege: Pocket Edition: $2 (Reg. $7)

iOS Universal: Lumy: $5 (Reg. $6)

iOS Universal: Ghost Science M3: $7 (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: Northgard: $7 (Reg. $9)

iOS Universal: Indie App Santa – 24-days of FREE iOS apps and deals

Mac: Shadow Tactics: $1 (Reg. $40)

Mac: Deponia: The Complete Journey: $1 (Reg. $30)

Mac: Bulb Boy: $1 (Reg. $10)

Mac: Pixelmator Pro: $20 (Reg. $40)

Mac: Annual Affinity Black Friday sale up to 55% off

Today’s best game deals: Resident Evil Village $20, Cyberpunk 2077 $10, more

More iOS apps still alive:

iOS Universal: Fan Noise – white noise app: FREE (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Block vs Block: FREE (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: DayCost Pro – Personal Finance: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Fireworks Tap: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Quell+: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Pocket Lux Meter: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: ISS Real-Time Tracker 3D: $1 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Loopseque 8 — beat performer: $2 (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: Avadon 2: The Corruption HD: $5 (Reg. $10)

Mac: Streaks: FREE (Reg. $5)

Mac: Icewind Dale: Enhanced Edition: $5 (Reg. $20)

Mac: PopDo: $8 (Reg. $10)

Mac: Pixelmator Pro: $20 (Reg. $40)

Mac: Annual Affinity Black Friday sale up to 55% off

More on Thumper: Pocket Edition:

Winner of Apple Design Award 2019 *** Thumper is rhythm violence: classic action, blistering speed, and brutal physicality. You are a space beetle. Brave the void and confront a maniacal giant head. With this special pocket edition, you can play all nine epic levels with one hand. Hurtle forward, master new moves, and survive terrifying boss battles. Propelled by a pounding original soundtrack, you’ll feel every crushing impact. To reach synesthetic bliss, you must conquer rhythm hell.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!