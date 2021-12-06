Today’s best game deals: Resident Evil Village $20, Cyberpunk 2077 $10, more

In today’s best game deals, GameStop is now offering Resident Evil Village on all platforms for $19.99 with free shipping in orders over $25 or free in-store pickup where available. Regularly around $50 these days and starting from $40 at Amazon, today’s offer is matching the Black Friday price and the lowest we can find on the brilliant entry to the long-running franchise. The eighth major installment in the Resident Evil series takes players to a terrifying and mysterious village, as the name suggest, and is easily a must-play for any fan of the action horror genre. A merchant dubbed “The Duke” allows players to “purchase and sell items, buy recipes for crafting consumables, and customize weapons,” while Chris Redfield returns “under a shroud of seemingly sinister motives.” Head below for more of today’s best game deals including Cyberpunk 2077, Yakuza: Like a Dragon, Monster Hunter Rise, Final Fantasy VII: Remake, and much more.
Best Cyber Week game deals:
- Cyberpunk 2077 $10 (Reg. $30)
- Yakuza 0 $14 (Reg. $20)
- Tekken 7 $15 (Reg. $20)
- Persona 5 Royal $25 (Reg. $40+)
- Yakuza: Like a Dragon $20 (Reg. $40+)
- Final Fantasy VII: Remake $25 (Reg. $40)
- Final Fantasy VII: Remake Intergrade for PS5 $45 (Reg. $60+)
- Monster Hunter Rise Switch $25 (Reg. $40)
- Doom Slayers Collection Switch $35 (Reg. $50)
- Animal Crossing: New Horizons $50 (Reg. $60)
- Destroy All Humans! $16 (Reg. $20+)
- Kingdom Hearts Melody of Memory Switch $20 (Reg. $40)
- Journey PSN $7.50 (Reg. $15)
- And Collector’s Edition Bundle from $12.50 (Reg. $25)
- God of War on PS4 $10 (Reg. $20)
- Or $10 via PSN
- NBA 2K22 $26 (Reg. $60)
- Also matched at GameStop
- Dragon Quest XI S $15 (Reg. $40)
- Sonic Colors Ultimate from $20 (Reg. $40)
- Need for Speed: Heat Deluxe Xbox $10.50 (Reg. $70)
- Ghost of Tsushima Director’s Cut $40 (Reg. $60)
- And on PS5 for $50 (Reg. $70)
- Gears Tactics $5 (Reg. $40)
- Gears 5 $20 (Reg. $40)
- Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice $10 (Reg. $30)
- Best Buy PS VR game sale from $10 (Reg. up to $40)
- Life is Strange: True Colors PS5 $30 (Reg. $60)
- Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales from $30 (Reg. $60)
- Dying Light Platinum Edition $35 (Reg. $50)
- Marvel’s Spider-Man GOTY $20 (Reg. $40)
- Demon’s Souls $40 (Reg. $70)
- Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart $50 (Reg. $70)
- The Nioh Collection $40 (Reg. $70)
- Death Stranding: Director’s Cut $40 (Reg. $50)
- Just Dance 2022 $30 (Reg. $60)
- The Last of Us Part II $20 (Reg. $40)
- Sackboy: A Big Adventure $30 (Reg. $60)
- PGA TOUR 2K21 from $14 (Reg. $20+)
Pre-orders:
- Halo Infinite Collector’s Steelbook Edition pre-order $60
- Plus Mega Construx Assorted Color Halo Helmet
- Also matched at Best Buy with SteelBook and more
- Also available at Amazon
- Release date details and more right here
- Bayonetta 3 pre-order $60
- Horizon Forbidden West pre-order PS5 $70
- Horizon Forbidden West pre-order PS4 $60
- Elden Ring pre-orders $60
- Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp pre-order $60
- Battlefield 2042 pre-orders from $60
- Pokemon Brilliant Diamond pre-order $60
- Pokemon Shining Pearl pre-order $60
- Splatoon 3 pre-order $60
- Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time Remake pre-order $40
