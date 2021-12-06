Today’s best game deals: Resident Evil Village $20, Cyberpunk 2077 $10, more

In today’s best game deals, GameStop is now offering Resident Evil Village on all platforms for $19.99 with free shipping in orders over $25 or free in-store pickup where available. Regularly around $50 these days and starting from $40 at Amazon, today’s offer is matching the Black Friday price and the lowest we can find on the brilliant entry to the long-running franchise. The eighth major installment in the Resident Evil series takes players to a terrifying and mysterious village, as the name suggest, and is easily a must-play for any fan of the action horror genre. A merchant dubbed “The Duke” allows players to “purchase and sell items, buy recipes for crafting consumables, and customize weapons,” while Chris Redfield returns “under a shroud of seemingly sinister motives.” Head below for more of today’s best game deals including Cyberpunk 2077, Yakuza: Like a Dragon, Monster Hunter Rise, Final Fantasy VII: Remake, and much more.

