Ninja Smart Indoor Grill with thermometer matching Amazon low at $252 ($118 off)

Amazon is now offering the Ninja IG651 Foodi Smart XL Pro 7-in-1 Indoor Grill/Griddle Combo for $251.99 shipped. Regularly up to $370, this is matching the lowest price we have tracked on Amazon since it landed there about 2 months ago, including for Black Friday, with Best Buy’s listing sitting up at $280 right now. It is also on sale at $300 via Target, for comparison’s sake. Described as Ninja’s “most powerful grill,” it can reach temperatures up to 500-degrees while providing a 12-inch indoor grill or griddle surface for easy barbecued meals and breakfasts on the flat top. It also has an integrated smart cook system and thermometer for the perfect cook with a host of built-in preset options and nine customizable doneness levels at the touch of a button. Rated 4+ stars at Best Buy. More details below.

If the combo indoor grill cooker isn’t doing it for you, take a look at the Ninja OS101 Foodi 9-in-1 Pressure Cooker and Air Fryer while it’s down at $119.99 shipped on Amazon. Regularly $166, this is matching the lowest we have tracked on this model across 2021 and it makes for a great indoor alternative cooking method this winter. Otherwise, scoop up this Maxi-Matic Smokeless Indoor Electric BBQ for $39.50 and call it a day.

While we are talking kitchen upgrades, we also have a host of blenders on sale right now from $70 including the Vitamix ONE pro-grade model at $50 off the going rate, making for a particularly affordable way to enter the typically much more pricey Vitamix ecosystem. Head over to our home goods deal hub for even more.

More on the Ninja Foodi Smart XL Pro 7-in-1 Indoor Grill/Griddle:

NINJA’S MOST POWERFUL GRILL*: 500F independently powered grill grate creates direct, edge-to-edge high-heat searing for better char-grilled results**. (*Based on grill grate’s direct heating element **Versus FG500-series grills.)

12” BBQ GRIDDLE: flat top bbq griddle cooks foods grills can’t and interlocks with the grate to harness its direct high heat. Precise temperature controls allow for fast, even cooking without hot or cold spots.

HOOD UP OR HOOD DOWN COOKING: Keep the hood down to add cyclonic air for fast, even, high-heat cooking, surround searing, crisping, and melting. Keep the hood up for intense high heat searing and flavors with direct bottom heat only.

