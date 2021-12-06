Score a Vitamix ONE pro-grade blender today at $200 shipped ($50 off) + more starting from $70

Amazon is now offering the Vitamix ONE Blender for $199.95 shipped. Regularly $250, this is $50 off the going rate, matching the official Vitamix holiday sale pricing right now, and the lowest total we can find. While we did see it for $10 less in a brief sale, this is matching the lowest we have tracked otherwise and yields one of the most affordable Vitamix blender solutions on the market. But it still has enough “power to blend tough, fibrous fruits and veggies into beautifully smooth smoothies, dressings, dips, sauces, purées and frozen desserts.” Features include the 32-ounce BPA-Free container, an included tamper setup, and a simple, single dial control center. Rated 4+ stars directly from Vitamix and you’ll find even more blender deals down below.

More holiday blender deals:

For more kitchenware and deals on items for around the house, swing by our home goods hub. We just spotted Walker Edison’s Bern Fireplace TV stand. for example, that is now down at $299 or as much as $100 off the going rate plus even more right here.

More on the Vitamix ONE:

Streamlined design that won’t take up much space in your kitchen.Makes amazing smoothies, sauces, dips, frozen desserts and much more. Not intended for hot soups or ultra-thick nut butters.

32 oz. Tritan BPA-Free container with ergonomic handle. The Vitamix ONE is not currently compatible with other Vitamix containers.

Powerful motor easily breaks down tough veggies, frozen fruit, and more.

One simple dial does it all. For best results, start the blender, then quickly ramp it to high.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!