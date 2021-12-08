Pick up Amazon’s Luna Controller for PC, Fire TV, iOS, and Android from $56 (Reg. $70) + more

Amazon is now offering its Luna Controller for $55.99 shipped. Regularly $70, this is within $6 of the all-time low we have only tracked a few times previously and the best we can find. If you missed out on the Black Friday offer, this is your next best bet. Including compatibility with Windows PC, Mac, Fire TV, Fire tablet, iPhone, iPad, Chromebook, and Android devices, this is more than just a controller dedicated to Amazon’s Luna gaming platform. Alongside “low-friction thumbsticks, a comfortable textured grip, and wireless gameplay powered by two AA batteries,” you can even use it in tandem with Alexa voice commands on Fire TV for launching games, and much more. Learn more about Amazon’s Luna platform in our hands-on review and head below for additional deals on Luna controller bundles.

Amazon Luna Controller bundle deals:

If you’re more focused on getting your new PC gaming rig up and running, you’ll want to swing by this deal on MSI’s Creator 15 laptop as well as today’s offers on Intel’s latest i9-12900KF CPU at a new low. Just make sure to head over to our PC gaming deal hub and check out this rare deal on the Oculus Quest 2 VR headset at low of $199.

More on the Luna Controller:

Upgrade your Luna gaming experience with Luna Controller: Designed for Amazon’s cloud gaming service where it’s easy to play games on devices you already own.

Luna Controller over Cloud Direct connects directly to Amazon’s custom game servers, reducing roundtrip latency by 17 to 30 milliseconds vs. a Luna Controller using a Bluetooth connection on Windows PC, Mac, and Fire TV.

With Cloud Direct technology, Luna Controller talks directly to the cloud. There is no need to pair to each device, making it easy to transition your game from one screen to the next on compatible Windows PC, Mac, Fire TV, Fire tablet, iPhone, iPad, Chromebook, and Android devices.

