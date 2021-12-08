Smartphone Accessories: amFilm iPhone 13 mini Screen Protectors $6 (Save 50%), more

TechMatte via Amazon is now offering a 2-pack of amFilm OneTouch Tempered Glass Screen Protectors for iPhone 13 mini at $5.99 when clipping the on-page coupon and applying code QVYQW9YF at checkout. Shipping is free across the board for Prime members or in orders over $25. Normally fetching $12, today’s offer amounts to 50% in savings while matching the all-time low set once before. Having just been released for the new iPhone 13 mini, this 2-pack of screen protectors will help keep your handset safe from scratches and other potential damage. If you just picked up Apple’s latest handset at any point this fall, today’s sale is certainly worth grab alongside a number of the iPhone 13 case deals right here.

Trusted Brand: Over 5 Million users worldwide trust amFilm to protect their iPhones. Protect your iPhone 13/pro screen with us! amFilm tempered glass screen protector is specifically designed for iPhone 13 / iPhone 13 Pro (6.1″ Display, 2021), Compatible with most phone cases. Ultra thin-0.3mm thickness is reliable and resilient, and promises full compatibility with touchscreen sensitivity

Highly durable, and scratch resistant glass screen protector- surface hardness 9H and topped with oleophobic coating to reduce fingerprints. Includes: 3x iPhone 13 / 13 pro Screen Protector Tempered GLASS, Installation Tray, Wet Wipes, Easy Installation Use Guide, Dust Removal Stickers

