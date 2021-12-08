Smartphone Accessories: amFilm iPhone 13 mini Screen Protectors $6 (Save 50%), more

TechMatte via Amazon is now offering a 2-pack of amFilm OneTouch Tempered Glass Screen Protectors for iPhone 13 mini at $5.99 when clipping the on-page coupon and applying code QVYQW9YF at checkout. Shipping is free across the board for Prime members or in orders over $25. Normally fetching $12, today’s offer amounts to 50% in savings while matching the all-time low set once before. Having just been released for the new iPhone 13 mini, this 2-pack of screen protectors will help keep your handset safe from scratches and other potential damage. If you just picked up Apple’s latest handset at any point this fall, today’s sale is certainly worth grab alongside a number of the iPhone 13 case deals right here.
More smartphone accessories:
- Anker Soundcore ANC over-ear headphones start from $60 for today only
- ROMOSS 30000mAh 18W USB-C Power Bank: $29 (Reg. $36) | Amazon
- RAVPower MagSafe Charger: $10 (Reg. $20) | Newegg
- Anker 20W USB-C Charger 3-pack: $26 (Reg. $31) | Amazon
- Totallee’s lightweight, branding-free iPhone cases now 30% off for 9to5 readers + more
- iPhone 13 Pro Max Screen Protector 2-pack: $6 (Reg. $8) | Amazon
- UGREEN 100W USB-C Charger: $88 (Reg. $100) | Amazon
- Let Emerson’s HomeKit Sensi thermostats heat your Siri smart home this winter from $79
- Oraolo 24W Portable Bluetooth Speaker: $20 (Reg. $40) | Amazon
- w/ code 50E57TGW
- Amazon’s Smart Soap Dispenser now matching second-best price all-time at $41 (Reg. $55)
- Spigen 45W USB-C Charger: $24 (Reg. $30) | Amazon
- Spigen 40W Dual USB-C Charger $24 (Reg. $30) | Amazon
- Tranmix 24000mAh Solar Power Bank: $28 (Reg. $40) | Amazon
- Spigen ArcField for MagSafe Charger: $21 (Reg. $25) | Amazon
Deals still live from yesterday:
- Skip Apple’s new releases and score its prev-gen. AirPods 2 at just $100 instead
- UGREEN 65W USB-C 3-port Charger: $36 (Reg. $43) | Amazon
- mophie 10W Qi Charging Pad: $10 (Reg. $14) | Amazon
- Fitbit Aria Air Smart Scale goes on sale for first time in nearly a year at $40 (Save 20%)
- AINOPE 30W USB-C Car Charger: $13 (Reg. $17) | Amazon
- MFi USB-C Lightning Cable 2-pack: $8 (Reg. $10) | Amazon
- Sony’s latest XM4 ANC headphones and true wireless earbuds are now down to $248 each
- 5-outlet Wall Tap w/ USB-C: $12 (Reg. $20) | Amazon
- Folding Smartphone Stand: $4 (Reg. $9) | Amazon
- w/ code 8GC5KB2D
Trusted Brand: Over 5 Million users worldwide trust amFilm to protect their iPhones. Protect your iPhone 13/pro screen with us! amFilm tempered glass screen protector is specifically designed for iPhone 13 / iPhone 13 Pro (6.1″ Display, 2021), Compatible with most phone cases. Ultra thin-0.3mm thickness is reliable and resilient, and promises full compatibility with touchscreen sensitivity
Highly durable, and scratch resistant glass screen protector- surface hardness 9H and topped with oleophobic coating to reduce fingerprints. Includes: 3x iPhone 13 / 13 pro Screen Protector Tempered GLASS, Installation Tray, Wet Wipes, Easy Installation Use Guide, Dust Removal Stickers
FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links
Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!