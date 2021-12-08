Google Pixel 4XL sees refurbished discount to $230 in 1-day sale, more from $90

Today only, Woot is currently discounting a selection of unlocked Google Pixel Android smartphones in certified refurbished condition. Shipping is free for Prime members, with a $6 fee applying otherwise. A particular highlight is the Google Pixel 4XL 128GB at $229.99. Having originally sold for $999, which it still fetches on Amazon, we’ve more recently been tracking a $500 going rate. Today’s offer is well below previous mentions and marking a rare discount.

Whether it’s to score yourself a more affordable handset or just to put an Android smartphone under the tree for a family member, Google Pixel 4XL delivers some notable specs like a 6.3-inch OLED display that comes backed by up to 25-hours of battery life and IP68 water-resistance. There’s also Night Sight photography which complements the 16M and 12MP camera array alongside face unlock and the 128GB of onboard storage. You can also dive into our hands-on review for a closer look. Includes a 90-day warranty. More details down below.

Then be sure to shop the rest of the discounts in today’s Google Pixel sale at Woot. There are quite a few other handsets up for grabs at even more affordable price tags than the lead 4XL. Everything comes backed by the same 90-day warranty noted above, too.

First up, go check out all of the other hardware discounts that are still up for grabs this holiday season over in our Android deals hub. But then it’s onto the apps. Right now, you can save on a collection of games, productivity suites, and other software for your new Pixel over in our latest Android apps and games roundup.

Google Pixel 4 XL features:

Pixel 4 can take a picture of the Milky Way with one tap, in Night Sight mode. It’s called astrophotography, and it’s one of the many features that make Pixel one of the best low-light cameras in the galaxy. Adjust the exposure balance of your photos before you take the shots. Powerful controls let you manipulate the color and exposure of the different elements in your picture.

