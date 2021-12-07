Today’s best Android app deals: Danmaku Unlimited 2, Network Analyzer Pro, 6 takes!, more

Today’s best Android game and app deals are now up for the taking. Joining today’s new all-time low on the Samsung Chromebook Plus V2, you’ll find all of this afternoon’s most notable price drops on games and apps courtesy of Google Play down below as well. Highlights include titles like Danmaku Unlimited 2, Pandemia: Virus Outbreak, 6 takes!, Network Analyzer Pro, and more. Hit the jump for a complete look at today’s best Android game and app deals.

Alongside an on going offer on the Samsung Galaxy S21 5G handset at $100 off, we are now tracking the Samsung Chromebook Plus V2 at at new all-time low of $298 shipped as well. Now joining a host of Google gear and streaming media player deals, we are also tracking some solid price drops on hub-free TP-Link Kasa smart filament, color, and dimmable light bulbs from $10 that will easily slide right into your existing Google Assistant smart home setup. Just be sure to swing by this morning’s Smartphone Accessories roundup for all of your charging and audio needs as well.

The sequel to the critically acclaimed vertical shmup blasts onto Android. Danmaku Unlimited 2 brings a modern, original take on the classic Japanese arcade genre rarely seen on mobile devices! Climb the ranks as you pilot the powerful Senko fighter to destroy legions of enemies in a hailstorm of bullets! Continue the saga as you fight to uncover powerful relics from the old war and unravel the secrets surrounding the Valkyrias!

