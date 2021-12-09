9to5Toys Gift Guide: A mouse for every member of the house

Whether you’re crushing spreadsheets from home or crushing the competition in Battlefield 2042, having the right mouse can be a great addition to your setup. Covering everything from the best all-around budget mouse to high-end wireless gaming, we’ll take a look at some of my top picks in the mouse gift guide. Stick around and be sure to pick up the best mouse for the members of your house.

Mouse gift guide: For the budget-minded

Kicking off this mouse gift guide is the budget option, and one of the best deals has to be the Logitech G203 wired gaming mouse. And while gaming might be its intent, the G203 slays at the office as well with great performance, a lightweight build, and a classic look. Usually priced at $39.99, you can grab this well-reviewed mouse from Amazon for just $19.99, which could put it within the stocking stuffer range. And if you want more information, be sure to check out our hands-on review.

If you prefer the Razer brand, another great small wired mouse is the Razer Viper Mini. Usually priced at the same $40 price point, this can be picked up for just $29.50 right now on Amazon.

Mouse gift guide: For the do-it-all

For a versatile budget wireless mouse, look no further than the Razer Orochi V2. Pick up this mouse gift guide super star used on Amazon for $45, or get it new at Razer for $70. It’s super lightweight and makes for a great portable option. It’s easy to throw in your bag and take along to the coffee shop, but then also execute quick flicks when you finally get back to gaming at the battlestation.

The Razer Orochi V2 features both Bluetooth and a 2.4gHz dongle. You’ll get the most battery life while on Bluetooth (up to 950 hours to be precise), but for gaming, the dongle will provide the fastest connection and will still last 450 hours on a single AA lithium battery.

If weight is a concern, the Orochi can use either a AAA or AA battery. While the larger battery will maximize battery life, it will also add a few grams of weight.

For the professional

If ergonomics, comfort, and extra controls are important, the Logitech MX Master 3 wireless mouse is a great choice on our mouse gift guide. Priced right at $100, the ergonomically shaped mouse has earned high praises for its comfortable shape. Featuring both a wireless dongle and Bluetooth connections, the MX Master 3 can also be paired with up to three devices.

The MX Master 3 also features some great controls for added flexibility. Hold the gesture button hidden in the thumb rest and move the mouse in one of four different directions to use it like gesture controls on a laptop trackpad. A second scrolling wheel on the side of the mouse adds more versatility for controlling video timelines, as well as other features in different applications.

While it might not be the greatest pick for gaming, it has won the favor of productivity users for its comfort and flexibility. Check out our hands-on review for more info.

Logitech also carries a version of the MX Master 3 for Mac.

For the custom Lover

For someone who values standing out with a unique design, the Orochi V2 comes in a variety of colors which are available at Razer.com, but the Pwnage Symm 2 offers interchangeable shells and mouse buttons. The mouse can be easily customized on the website, and then additional pieces can be purchased if you want to change it up at any time.

Otherwise, the Symm 2 is a lightweight mouse aimed at gamers. The honeycomb shell can shed a few grams, and it comes in both wired and wireless variants. We got to check out the Pwnage Ultra Custom Wireless Symm 2 – be sure to check out the hands-on review for more info.

For the high-end gamer

For someone who wants it all and is an avid gamer, the best bet is going to be the Logitech G Pro X Superlight. It has it all – wireless, a full-body shell, super lightweight at just 63g and has a super-fast wireless connection. In its year of life, it has quickly become a favorite of many gamers and still shows up on top-five lists of best gaming mice. While it might be the most expensive on this list with a $149.99 MSRP, it can be picked up right now on Amazon for $139 in white.

To take it up a notch, get a custom Pro X Superlight from Colorware to really make it stand out.

Mouse gift guide: What I’m using

I spend a lot of time at the computer with a mix of writing, video editing, and gaming. While I’ve spent a lot of time using the SteelSeries Prime Wireless this year, the mouse that I’m currently using is the Glorious Model D Wireless. Glorious has a great line-up of sizes and corded or wireless mice that come in at a great price starting at $50. With lightweight shells and full-featured RGB, the Glorious PC Gaming Race mouse line-up has great gaming mice that won’t break the bank.

