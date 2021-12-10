Anker’s new 3-in-1 charging station provides a home for all your Apple devices

Joining what seems to be an ever-growing number of recent releases this fall, Anker today is back with yet another new addition to its lineup of Apple charging accessories. This time around, Anker is delivering a new 3-in-1 charging station design that’s geared towards refueling all of the gear in your Apple kit, including an iPhone, AirPods, and Apple Watch.

Packed into a streamlined footprint, the latest addition to the Anker lineup arrives with much of the same Apple focus as we saw from the MagGo lineup earlier this fall. And while this new release doesn’t include support for the MagSafe standard, it is equally well-equipped to service your iPhone, Apple Watch, and AirPods.

First up, we have the main Qi charging stand which can dish out as much as 11W of juice. iPhones are only going to be able to leverage 7.5W of that, but Pixels and Galaxy handsets can refuel at the full output. To keep your AirPods or any other earbuds with wireless charging capabilities topped off, there is also a secondary Qi pad on the Anker 3-in-1 station. This middle section of the charger can only deliver 5W of power to a device, but it is otherwise capable of supporting a second smartphone, too.

Entering as the third device that the new Anker 3-in-1 Charging Station can juice up, you’ll find an integrated Apple Watch stand. In what has become the norm from the brand, you’re going to have to supply your own charging puck in order to actually refuel your wearable. There’s an internal USB-A slot for plugging into as well as some cable management grooves underneath to pair with the folding stand up top. It’s a half measure that we’ve come to expect from Anker, which doesn’t seem to be changing as we close out 2021.

Far from a cost-cutting measure, Anker completes its new 3-in-1 charging station with the inclusion of a 20W USB-C PD wall charger. We’ve reviewed several solutions from the company in the past that make you supply your own wall adapter, so it’s nice to see the complete package this time around.

Now available for purchase

And with a $45.99 price tag, it’s pretty safe to say that including everything you need in the box seems pretty justified. Now available for purchase, you can bring the Anker 3-in-1 Charging Station to your desk or nightstand courtesy of the brand’s official Amazon storefront.

