Clamp Bostitch’s all-metal Swing Lamp onto a desk or workbench at $25.50 (Best in months)

Amazon is offering the Bostitch Swing Arm Desk Lamp (VLF100) for $25.50 shipped. Typically sold for $30 or higher, today’s offer shaves at least 15% off and marks the best price we’ve tracked since early August. Add this highly-adjustable lamp to your desk or workshop and you’ll be ready to direct light exactly where it’s needed. Despite having clocking in at an affordable price, this unit features an all-metal design that’s touted as having a “durable construction.” Along the base you’ll find an integrated clamp that lets you easily attach it to a desk, workbench, and more.

If you would rather have something with an integrated base instead of a clamp, check out Globe Electric’s Swing Arm Desk Lamp at $20 Prime shipped. Going this route will shave over $5 off today’s spending, but bear in mind that you’ll forfeit some surface area since this the base of this unit measures 6.8 inches in diameter.

Cast a unique glow when you grab Urban Shop’s new Sunset Projector Lamp. We covered this recent release earlier today. It’s made by a reputable brand and costs just over $19. You can also snag the Philips Hue Play Smart Gradient Lightstrip and HDMI Sync Box bundle right now for $138 off.

Bostitch Swing Arm Desk Lamp features:

Adjustable design – fully adjustable swing arm easily positions for focused, directional Lighting

Versatile placement options – attached clamp for desktop mounting and versatility

Long reach – extensive 36 inch reach easily clears monitors and other objects

Includes replaceable LED bulb

Durable construction – all-metal design

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!