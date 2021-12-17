Holiday Mac and iOS app deals: XCOM 2 Collection, Leo’s Fortune, War of Mine, and more

To close out the work week we have a collection of notable Mac and iOS app deals to browse through. Just make sure you check out this morning’s offers on Apple’s 21-inch iMac, the second-best price ever on Apple Watch SE, and everything else waiting in our Apple deals hub. As for the apps, we have the first major price drop on the iOS versions of the XCOM 2 Collection alongside highlights like Pavilion: Touch Edition, This War of Mine, Leo’s Fortune, Escapists 2, and more. Head below for today’s lineup of holiday Mac and iOS app deals.

Today’s best holiday iOS app deals:

iOS Universal: Unit Converter Pro HD.: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: XCOM 2 Collection: $15 (Reg. $25)

iOS Universal: Pavilion: Touch Edition: $2 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: This War of Mine: $2 (Reg. $14)

iOS Universal: Anytune Pro+: $10 (Reg. $15)

iOS Universal: Leo’s Fortune: $3 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Escapists 2: Pocket Breakout: $1 (Reg. $7)

iOS Universal: The Escapists: Prison Escape: $1 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: There Is No Game: WD: $4 (Reg. $5)

Mac: Leo’s Fortune – HD Edition: $3 (Reg. $7)

More iOS apps still alive:

iOS Universal: Pixelizator: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Light | Long Exposure: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Depello – color splash photos: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Monster Hunter Stories: $5 (Reg. $20)

iOS Universal: Mars Power Industries: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Dungeon and Puzzles: $2 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Titan Quest: Legendary Edition: $13 (Reg. $18)

iOS Universal: Million Onion Hotel: $1 (Reg. 4)

iOS Universal: A Dark Room: $1 (Reg. $2)

More on XCOM 2 Collection:

The XCOM 2 Collection requires iOS 14 or later. You will need 8.5GB of free space to install the game and all of its content, and we recommend having at least 17GB of free space to avoid installation issues. Aliens rule Earth with a new order promising a brilliant future for those who conform, while silencing all those who do not. At the edges of the world, the scattered forces of XCOM gather to defend humanity, ignite a global resistance, and reclaim the planet.

