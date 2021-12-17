Holiday game deals: Pokémon Shining Pearl/Diamond from $49.50, Far Cry 6 $30, more

In today’s best game deals, Walmart is now offering the new Pokémon Shining Pearl on Nintendo Switch for $49.99 shipped. While the Brilliant Diamond edition is still at full price, you can also score the double pack with both for $99, down from the usual $120. Outside of the pre-order deals at $48 and an extremely limited offer on the double pack, this is matching the lowest we have tracked since launch day on the must-have Pokémon title of the holidays. As we have detailed previously, Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl are official remakes of the original 2006 Nintendo DS games with all-new graphics and gameplay mechanics. Bringing the Sinnoh region to life like never before, the new Pokétc, or Pokémon Watch, is a good example here — “a handy gadget players receive on their in-game journey that’s loaded up with various apps” trainers can make use of throughout the adventure. Head below for the rest of today’s best game deals including a Far Cry 6 all-time low, Zelda: Breath of the Wild, Call of Duty: Vanguard, Overcooked! All You Can Eat, and much more.
Today’s best holiday game deals:
- Far Cry 6 all-time low $30 (Reg. $60)
- Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild $36 (Reg. $60)
- Call of Duty: Vanguard Xbox $39 (Reg. $60)
- Xbox digital Countdown Sale live at up to 50% off
- Overcooked Special Edition Switch $2 (Reg. $20)
- Overcooked! 2 $6 (Reg. $25)
- Overcooked! All You Can Eat $20 (Reg. $40)
- Persona 5 Strikers from $25 (Reg. $40+)
- Persona 5 Royal PS4 $20 (Reg. $37+)
- Mass Effect Legendary Edition from $17 (Reg. $50+)
- Cyberpunk 2077 $10 (Reg. $30)
- Dying Light Anniversary Edition $30 (Reg. $40)
- Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope pre-order $46.50 (Reg. $60)
- Using code HELLO22
- FIFA 22 from $25 (Reg. $40+)
- Subnautica and Subnautica: Below Zero $42.50 (Reg. $55)
- Or just Below Zero for $21 (Reg. $30)
- NieR Replicant ver.1.22474487139 $30 (Reg. $45+)
- Immortals Fenyx Rising from $17 (Reg. $30+)
- PGA Tour 2K21 from $15 (Reg. up to $60)
- Disney Classic Games Collection $20 (Reg. $30)
- Aladdin, The Lion King, and The Jungle Book
- Just Dance 2022 from $27 (Reg. $50)
- The Medium $25 (Reg. $43)
- Splatoon 2 + Octo Expansion Bundle $50 (Reg. $80)
- The Nioh Collection $40 (Reg. $70)
- Returnal $50 (Reg. $70)
- Kirby Star Allies $35 (Reg. $60)
- Battlefield 2042 + SteelBook $34 (Reg. $60)
- Amazon Nintendo Game Awards sale from $10.50
- Super Mario Odyssey $40 (Reg. $60)
- Alan Wake Remastered $20 (Reg. $30)
- Forza Horizon 5 $55 (Reg. $60)
- Luigi’s Mansion Switch digital $40 (Reg. $60)
- MLB The Show 21 $8.50 (Reg. $30)
- Yakuza 0 $14 (Reg. $20)
- Yakuza: Like a Dragon $20 (Reg. $40+)
- Final Fantasy VII: Remake $25 (Reg. $40)
- Final Fantasy VII: Remake Intergrade for PS5 $45 (Reg. $60+)
- Monster Hunter Rise Switch $34 (Reg. $40)
- Doom Slayers Collection Switch $40 (Reg. $50)
- Animal Crossing: New Horizons $50 (Reg. $60)
- Life is Strange: True Colors PS5 $30 (Reg. $60)
- Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales from $30 (Reg. $60)
- Marvel’s Spider-Man GOTY $20 (Reg. $40)
- Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart $50 (Reg. $70)
- Death Stranding: Director’s Cut $40 (Reg. $50)
Pre-orders:
- Halo Infinite Collector’s Steelbook Edition pre-order $60
- Plus Mega Construx Assorted Color Halo Helmet
- Also matched at Best Buy with SteelBook and more
- Also available at Amazon
- Release date details and more right here
- Bayonetta 3 pre-order $60
- Horizon Forbidden West pre-order PS5 $70
- Horizon Forbidden West pre-order PS4 $60
- Elden Ring pre-orders $60
- Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp pre-order $60
- Splatoon 3 pre-order $60
- Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time Remake pre-order $40
