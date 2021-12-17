Holiday game deals: Pokémon Shining Pearl/Diamond from $49.50, Far Cry 6 $30, more

In today’s best game deals, Walmart is now offering the new Pokémon Shining Pearl on Nintendo Switch for $49.99 shipped. While the Brilliant Diamond edition is still at full price, you can also score the double pack with both for $99, down from the usual $120. Outside of the pre-order deals at $48 and an extremely limited offer on the double pack, this is matching the lowest we have tracked since launch day on the must-have Pokémon title of the holidays. As we have detailed previously, Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl are official remakes of the original 2006 Nintendo DS games with all-new graphics and gameplay mechanics. Bringing the Sinnoh region to life like never before, the new Pokétc, or Pokémon Watch, is a good example here — “a handy gadget players receive on their in-game journey that’s loaded up with various apps” trainers can make use of throughout the adventure. Head below for the rest of today’s best game deals including a Far Cry 6 all-time low, Zelda: Breath of the Wild, Call of Duty: Vanguard, Overcooked! All You Can Eat, and much more.

Today’s best holiday game deals:

Pre-orders:

Sony finally unveils official PS5 console covers with matching new DualSense colors

PUBG: Battlegrounds goes free-to-play January 12, existing owners get free Battlegrounds Plus

Razer unleashes Mandalorian Beskar controller for Xbox Series X with magnetic charging stand

Battlefield 2042 now available to play in early access ahead of launch next week

Xbox 360 Forum Mid sneakers with disc tray-themed strap, Easter eggs, more

Battlefield 2042 Portal lets you create custom modes with aspects from previous games

Nintendo Switch console production cut by 20% through 2022

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!