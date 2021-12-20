Aqara discounts popular HomeKit camera hubs and sensors with delivery by Christmas

Hoping to score a last-minute Christmas gift for the smart home owner on your list? Aqara is helping make that happen. Starting off the week by launching a new 15% off sale courtesy of its Amazon storefront, you’ll find a collection of the brand’s popular HomeKit cameras, Zigbee sensors, and more up for the taking ahead of the big day at the end of the week. Best of all, everything will delivery by Christmas, too. Head below for all of the details from the Aqara last-minute sale.

Aqara launches last-minute 15% off sale

Leading the way in the last-minute Aqara smart home sale, we have the just-released G3 Camera Hub going up for sale for one of the very first times. Perfect for diving into the ecosystem, this flagship offering has now been marked down to $93.49. Just like everything else in the sale, that’a 15% in savings one of the best discounts so far from its usual $110 going rate.

Featuring a 2K sensor that’s limited to 1080p feeds through HomeKit Secure Video, the G3 Camera packs in a Zigbee hub on top of its surveillance capabilities. Over at 9to5Mac, we just took a hands-on look at what the new release from Aqara has to offer, and walked away quite impressed by its ability to create a low-cost HomeKit setup.

For those who want a more affordable way to get in on all of the Aqara HomeKit action, going with the Smart Hub M2 is a great alternative to the camera highlighted above. This option enters with a $50.99 sale price, and is marked down from the $60 you’d more regularly pay.

Arriving as the latest centerpiece of Aqara’s smart home ecosystem, its new M2 hub connects with all of the brand’s other accessories over Zigbee 3.0. There’s still HomeKit support here front and center, but with a new design that brings Ethernet into the mix for more reliable connectivity. You can get a closer look in our launch coverage for some additional details, too.

Of course, you can just go shop all of the discounts in the Aqara smart home sale before time runs out to grab those last-minute gifts. Over at Amazon, you’ll be able to save 15% across nearly all of the brand’s HomeKit hubs and Zigbee accessories. As noted above too, everything ships by Christmas for free for Prime members or in orders over $25.

Aqara sensors:

