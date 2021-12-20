Holiday Mac and iOS app deals: Hidden Folks, Tacoma, Cytus II, Kenshō, and more

In our run up to the big day, we have another batch of top-tier Mac and iOS app deals to enjoy over the holidays with family and more. Just make sure you lock in your hardware gifts first, including an return to the all-time low on Beats Studio Buds or HomePod mini at the best price of the holiday season, not to mention Apple’s M1 MacBook Air at $199 off and a new Amazon all-time low on the Apple TV HD with Siri Remote package. Highlights of our discounted app collection include titles like Cytus II, Hidden Folks, Chameleon Run, Lovecraft’s Untold Stories, Kenshō, Tacoma, Little Misfortune, and more. Hit the jump for a complete look at today’s best Mac and iOS app deals.

Today’s best holiday iOS app deals:

iOS Universal: Cytus II: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Hidden Folks: $2 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Buffer Editor – Code Editor: $5 (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: Chameleon Run: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Lovecraft’s Untold Stories: $1 (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: Kenshō: $1 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Summer Catchers: $1 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Severed: $5 (Reg. $7)

iOS Universal: Little Misfortune: $3 (Reg. $7)

iOS Universal: the Sequence [2]: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: MobileFamilyTree 9: $15 (Reg. $30)

iOS Universal: FineReader Pro: PDF Scanner: $29 (Reg. $60)

iOS Universal: Indie App Santa – 24-days of FREE iOS apps and deals

Mac: Gone Home: $3 (Reg. $15)

Mac: Tacoma: $5 (Reg. $20)

Holiday game deals: Far Cry 6 $25, Just Dance 2022 $25, Guardians of the Galaxy $30, more

More iOS apps still alive:

iOS Universal: Unit Converter Pro HD.: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: XCOM 2 Collection: $15 (Reg. $25)

iOS Universal: Pavilion: Touch Edition: $2 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: This War of Mine: $2 (Reg. $14)

iOS Universal: Anytune Pro+: $10 (Reg. $15)

iOS Universal: Leo’s Fortune: $3 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Escapists 2: Pocket Breakout: $1 (Reg. $7)

iOS Universal: The Escapists: Prison Escape: $1 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: There Is No Game: WD: $4 (Reg. $5)

More on Hidden Folks:

Game of the Year (2017) on the App Store! Search for hidden folks in hand-drawn, interactive, miniature landscapes. Unfurl tent flaps, cut through bushes, slam doors, and poke some crocodiles! Rooooaaaarrrr!!!!! A strip of targets shows you what to look for. Click on a target for a hint, and find enough to unlock the next area.

