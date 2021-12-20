Holiday game deals: Far Cry 6 $25, Just Dance 2022 $25, Guardians of the Galaxy $30, more

In today’s best game deals, Amazon is now offering Far Cry 6 on all platforms at $24.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Matched at Best Buy. While we have seen several price drops on this over the last few weeks, if you didn’t pick up a copy yet, or know someone who hasn’t, this is the best price yet. The latest entry in the long-running Far Cry series is regularly $60 and is now 58% off, undercutting the best Black Friday prices and with arrival before Christmas at Amazon (if you’re quick). A plethora of wild DIY weaponry and the series’ usual deadly (and sometimes quite adorable) animal companions are ready to help liberate the fictional country of Yara from a brutal dictator. Even if you weren’t sold at release, at this price it might be worth exploring the gorgeous open world anyway. Head below for the rest of today’s best game deals including Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy, Deathloop, Ni no Kuni II: Revenant Kingdom, Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle, Collection of Mana, Super Mario Odyssey, and much more.

Today’s best holiday game deals:

Pre-orders:

