Holiday game deals: Far Cry 6 $25, Just Dance 2022 $25, Guardians of the Galaxy $30, more

In today’s best game deals, Amazon is now offering Far Cry 6 on all platforms at $24.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Matched at Best Buy. While we have seen several price drops on this over the last few weeks, if you didn’t pick up a copy yet, or know someone who hasn’t, this is the best price yet. The latest entry in the long-running Far Cry series is regularly $60 and is now 58% off, undercutting the best Black Friday prices and with arrival before Christmas at Amazon (if you’re quick). A plethora of wild DIY weaponry and the series’ usual deadly (and sometimes quite adorable) animal companions are ready to help liberate the fictional country of Yara from a brutal dictator. Even if you weren’t sold at release, at this price it might be worth exploring the gorgeous open world anyway. Head below for the rest of today’s best game deals including Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy, Deathloop, Ni no Kuni II: Revenant Kingdom, Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle, Collection of Mana, Super Mario Odyssey, and much more.
Today’s best holiday game deals:
- Super Mario Odyssey $35 (Reg. $60)
- Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy $30 (Reg. $60)
- Deathloop all-time low $23 (Reg. $60)
- Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle $13 (Reg. $30+)
- Just Dance 2022 from $25 (Reg. $50)
- Aragami 2 $34 (Reg. $40)
- A Plague Tale: Innocence $20 (Reg. $30)
- Ni no Kuni II: Revenant Kingdom $20 (Reg. $60)
- Lumo eShop $2 (Reg. $20)
- Burly Men at Sea eShop $4 (Reg. $10)
- Blasphemous Deluxe Edition $20 (Reg. $30)
- WarioWare: Get It Together $41 (Reg. $50)
- Devil May Cry 5 Special Edition $20 (Reg. $40)
- Collection of Mana eShop $20 (Reg. $40)
- Kingdom Hearts Melody of Memory $20 (Reg. $50)
- Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate from $20 (Reg. $50)
- Call of Duty: Vanguard Xbox $39 (Reg. $60)
- Xbox digital Countdown Sale live at up to 50% off
- Overcooked Special Edition Switch $2 (Reg. $20)
- Overcooked! 2 $6 (Reg. $25)
- Overcooked! All You Can Eat $20 (Reg. $40)
- Persona 5 Strikers from $25 (Reg. $40+)
- Persona 5 Royal PS4 $20 (Reg. $37+)
- Mass Effect Legendary Edition from $17 (Reg. $50+)
- Cyberpunk 2077 $10 (Reg. $30)
- Dying Light Anniversary Edition $30 (Reg. $40)
- Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope pre-order $46.50 (Reg. $60)
- Using code HELLO22
- Subnautica and Subnautica: Below Zero $42.50 (Reg. $55)
- Or just Below Zero for $21 (Reg. $30)
- NieR Replicant ver.1.22474487139 $30 (Reg. $45+)
- Immortals Fenyx Rising from $17 (Reg. $30+)
- PGA Tour 2K21 from $15 (Reg. up to $60)
- Disney Classic Games Collection $20 (Reg. $30)
- Aladdin, The Lion King, and The Jungle Book
- The Medium $25 (Reg. $43)
- Splatoon 2 + Octo Expansion Bundle $50 (Reg. $80)
- The Nioh Collection $40 (Reg. $70)
- Returnal $50 (Reg. $70)
- Kirby Star Allies $35 (Reg. $60)
- Battlefield 2042 + SteelBook $34 (Reg. $60)
- Amazon Nintendo Game Awards sale from $10.50
- Super Mario Odyssey $40 (Reg. $60)
- Alan Wake Remastered $20 (Reg. $30)
- Forza Horizon 5 $55 (Reg. $60)
- Luigi’s Mansion Switch digital $40 (Reg. $60)
- MLB The Show 21 $8.50 (Reg. $30)
- Yakuza 0 $14 (Reg. $20)
- Yakuza: Like a Dragon $20 (Reg. $40+)
- Final Fantasy VII: Remake $25 (Reg. $40)
- Final Fantasy VII: Remake Intergrade for PS5 $45 (Reg. $60+)
- Monster Hunter Rise Switch $34 (Reg. $40)
- Doom Slayers Collection Switch $40 (Reg. $50)
- Animal Crossing: New Horizons $50 (Reg. $60)
- Life is Strange: True Colors PS5 $30 (Reg. $60)
- Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales from $30 (Reg. $60)
- Marvel’s Spider-Man GOTY $20 (Reg. $40)
- Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart $50 (Reg. $70)
- Death Stranding: Director’s Cut $40 (Reg. $50)
Pre-orders:
- Halo Infinite Collector’s Steelbook Edition pre-order $60
- Plus Mega Construx Assorted Color Halo Helmet
- Also matched at Best Buy with SteelBook and more
- Also available at Amazon
- Release date details and more right here
- Bayonetta 3 pre-order $60
- Horizon Forbidden West pre-order PS5 $70
- Horizon Forbidden West pre-order PS4 $60
- Elden Ring pre-orders $60
- Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp pre-order $60
- Splatoon 3 pre-order $60
- Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time Remake pre-order $40
