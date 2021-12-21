Cubii’s new JR2 Under Desk Elliptical lets you get workouts in at home for $208 (Save 28%)

Today only, as part of its Epic Daily Deals, Woot via Amazon is now offering the Cubii JR2 Seated Under Desk Elliptical for $208.08 shipped. Normally fetching $289, you’re looking at only the second notable discount at $81 off, a new all-time low, and $23 under our previous Black Friday mention. Delivering an easy way to workout while at the desk, Cubii’s latest elliptical just launched earlier this year and can be used while you sit and get work done. Alongside its onboard display for tracking progress, there’s also added adjustable resistance so it can handle the needs of more casual users and workout veterans alike. If you’re hoping to get a head start on those New Year’s resolutions, this may be just the solution for actually sticking to those goals. Head below for more.

A great addition to your workout regimen is the Etekcity Bluetooth Smart Scale at $20. Using your savings to grab one of these alongside the elliptical will help you measure results of your workouts and even connects to your smartphone for monitoring stats over time.

Or if you’d prefer to strap the latest and greatest wearable on your wrist, $50 savings can be applied to the new Apple Watch Series 7. While you won’t get away with as low of a price, there are new all-time lows up for the taking starting at $349 with delivery still expected by Christmas on select models.

Cubii JR2 Seated Under Desk Elliptical features:

Updated mini elliptical that includes 8 resistance levels letting you burn calories, improve mobility, and increase strength while you sit. The smooth gliding motion and adjustable foot straps offer a controlled stride while you sit at a desk or in your favorite seat. The lightweight design and built-in handle let you move Cubii JR2 from room to room to enjoy your favorite show or stay productive at work while you pedal.

