Holiday Mac and iOS app deals: Secret of Mana, Chrono Trigger, Final Fantasy titles, more

In today’s fresh batch of holiday Mac and iOS app deals, we have a giant collection of beloved Square Enix titles. But first, check out this deal on Apple’s original MagSafe Leather Wallet and AirPods Pro with the new MagSafe charging case at $179. Today’s collection of discounted games and apps include loads of Final Fantasy games as well as mobile versions of the iconic Secret of Mana and Chrono Trigger, not to mention some Dragon Quest RPGs, and more. Head below for a complete look at today’s best Mac and iOS app deals.

Today’s best holiday iOS app deals:

iOS Universal: Plant Light Meter: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Talking Carl: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Secret of Mana: $4 (Reg. $8)

iOS Universal: CHRONO TRIGGER (Upgrade Ver.): $5 (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: FINAL FANTASY TACTICS :WotL: $7 (Reg. $14)

iOS Universal: FF IV: THE AFTER YEARS: $7 (Reg. $15)

iOS Universal: FINAL FANTASY TACTICS: $8 (Reg. $16)

iOS Universal: FINAL FANTASY VIII Remastered: $11 (Reg. $21)

iOS Universal: FINAL FANTASY Ⅸ: $11 (Reg. $21)

iOS Universal: FINAL FANTASY III (3D REMAKE): $7 (Reg. $15)

iOS Universal: FINAL FANTASY IV (3D REMAKE): $7 (Reg. $15)

iOS Universal: CHAOS RINGS Ⅲ: $10 (Reg. $20)

iOS Universal: VALKYRIE PROFILE: LENNETH: $9 (Reg. $18)

iOS Universal: DRAGON QUEST IV: $10 (Reg. $15)

iOS Universal: DRAGON QUEST V: $10 (Reg. $15)

iOS Universal: Mars Info: $3 (Reg. $6)

iOS Universal: Money Pro: Personal Finance AR: $1 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Indie App Santa – 24-days of FREE iOS apps and deals

Mac: Gone Home: $3 (Reg. $15)

Holiday game deals: Super Mario Bros. U $30, Mega Man 11 $15, Ratchet & Clank Rift Apart $50, much more

More iOS apps still alive:

iOS Universal: Cytus II: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Hidden Folks: $2 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Buffer Editor – Code Editor: $5 (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: Chameleon Run: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Lovecraft’s Untold Stories: $1 (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: Kenshō: $1 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Summer Catchers: $1 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Severed: $5 (Reg. $7)

iOS Universal: Little Misfortune: $3 (Reg. $7)

iOS Universal: the Sequence [2]: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: MobileFamilyTree 9: $15 (Reg. $30)

More on Secret of Mana:

Initially released in Japan in 1993, Secret of Mana took the world by storm with its innovative real-time battle system and gorgeously rendered world. It continues to stand out among other action RPGs for its seamless gameplay that anyone from beginner to veteran can enjoy. One of the most memorable elements of the Mana series is the Ring Command menu system. With the single press of a button, a ring-shaped menu appears on the screen, where players can use items, change weapons, and do a variety of other actions without needing to switch screens. This Ring Command menu system for which the Mana series is so well known was first introduced in Secret of Mana and has since appeared in most games in the series.

