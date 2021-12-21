Holiday game deals: Super Mario Bros. U $30, Mega Man 11 $15, Ratchet & Clank Rift Apart $50, much more

In today’s best game deals, Best Buy is now offering New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe on Nintendo Switch for $29.99 with free shipping in orders over $35 or free in-store pickup. Plus, you’ll find an express $3.99 shipping option for delivery on December 24, 2021. Regularly $60, this wonderful 2D Mario Switch experience rarely gets down this low — the best Black Friday offer hit $27 for a very limited amount of time — and usually drops to the $40 range when it goes on sale throughout the year. The next best holiday price is Walmart at just over $35 shipped. This one is a must-have Mario experience for Switch, and especially for families with kids. New playable characters nerf the sometimes challenging platforming for the young ones while Mario, Luigi, and Princess Peach provide varied mechanics for everyone else. “Take on two family-friendly, side-scrolling adventures with up to three friends as you try to save the Mushroom Kingdom. Head below for the rest of today’s best game deals including Mega Man 11, the Mega Man classic collections, Ratchet & Clank Rift Apart, Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy, Deathloop, Collection of Mana, Super Mario Odyssey, and much more.

Today’s best holiday game deals:

Pre-orders:

