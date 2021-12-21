Holiday game deals: Super Mario Bros. U $30, Mega Man 11 $15, Ratchet & Clank Rift Apart $50, much more

In today’s best game deals, Best Buy is now offering New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe on Nintendo Switch for $29.99 with free shipping in orders over $35 or free in-store pickup. Plus, you’ll find an express $3.99 shipping option for delivery on December 24, 2021. Regularly $60, this wonderful 2D Mario Switch experience rarely gets down this low — the best Black Friday offer hit $27 for a very limited amount of time — and usually drops to the $40 range when it goes on sale throughout the year. The next best holiday price is Walmart at just over $35 shipped. This one is a must-have Mario experience for Switch, and especially for families with kids. New playable characters nerf the sometimes challenging platforming for the young ones while Mario, Luigi, and Princess Peach provide varied mechanics for everyone else. “Take on two family-friendly, side-scrolling adventures with up to three friends as you try to save the Mushroom Kingdom. Head below for the rest of today’s best game deals including Mega Man 11, the Mega Man classic collections, Ratchet & Clank Rift Apart, Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy, Deathloop, Collection of Mana, Super Mario Odyssey, and much more.
Today’s best holiday game deals:
- Mega Man 11 eShop $15 (Reg. $30)
- Mega Man X Legacy Collection eShop $10 (Reg. $20)
- Mega Man X Legacy Collection 2 eShop $10 (Reg. $20)
- Mega Man Legacy Collection eShop $10 (Reg. $15)
- Mega Man Legacy Collection 2 eShop $10 (Reg. $20)
- Mega Man Zero/ZX Legacy Collection eShop $20 (Reg. $30)
- Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Pearl Double Pack $80 (Reg. $120)
- Costco members only
- Final Fantasy VII original Xbox $8 (Reg. $16)
- Matched on Switch
- Super Mario Odyssey $35 (Reg. $60)
- Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy $30 (Reg. $60)
- Deathloop all-time low $23 (Reg. $60)
- Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle $15 (Reg. $30+)
- Just Dance 2022 from $25 (Reg. $50)
- Aragami 2 $34 (Reg. $40)
- A Plague Tale: Innocence $20 (Reg. $30)
- Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart $50 (Reg. $70)
- Lumo eShop $2 (Reg. $20)
- Burly Men at Sea eShop $4 (Reg. $10)
- Blasphemous Deluxe Edition $20 (Reg. $30)
- WarioWare: Get It Together $41 (Reg. $50)
- Devil May Cry 5 Special Edition $20 (Reg. $40)
- Collection of Mana eShop $20 (Reg. $40)
- Kingdom Hearts Melody of Memory $20 (Reg. $50)
- Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate from $20 (Reg. $50)
- Call of Duty: Vanguard Xbox $39 (Reg. $60)
- Xbox digital Countdown Sale live at up to 50% off
- Overcooked Special Edition Switch $2 (Reg. $20)
- Overcooked! 2 $6 (Reg. $25)
- Overcooked! All You Can Eat $20 (Reg. $40)
- Persona 5 Strikers from $25 (Reg. $40+)
- Persona 5 Royal PS4 $20 (Reg. $37+)
- Mass Effect Legendary Edition from $17 (Reg. $50+)
- Dying Light Anniversary Edition $30 (Reg. $40)
- Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope pre-order $46.50 (Reg. $60)
- Using code HELLO22
- NieR Replicant ver.1.22474487139 $30 (Reg. $45+)
- Immortals Fenyx Rising from $17 (Reg. $30+)
- PGA Tour 2K21 from $15 (Reg. up to $60)
- Disney Classic Games Collection $20 (Reg. $30)
- Aladdin, The Lion King, and The Jungle Book
- The Medium $25 (Reg. $43)
- The Nioh Collection $40 (Reg. $70)
- Returnal $50 (Reg. $70)
- Kirby Star Allies $35 (Reg. $60)
- Battlefield 2042 + SteelBook $40 (Reg. $60)
- Amazon Nintendo Game Awards sale from $10.50
- Forza Horizon 5 $55 (Reg. $60)
- Luigi’s Mansion Switch digital $40 (Reg. $60)
- MLB The Show 21 $8.50 (Reg. $30)
- Final Fantasy VII: Remake $25 (Reg. $40)
- Final Fantasy VII: Remake Intergrade for PS5 $45 (Reg. $60+)
- Monster Hunter Rise Switch $34 (Reg. $40)
- Doom Slayers Collection Switch $40 (Reg. $50)
- Animal Crossing: New Horizons $50 (Reg. $60)
- Life is Strange: True Colors PS5 $30 (Reg. $60)
- Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales from $30 (Reg. $60)
- Marvel’s Spider-Man GOTY $20 (Reg. $40)
- Death Stranding: Director’s Cut $40 (Reg. $50)
Pre-orders:
- Halo Infinite Collector’s Steelbook Edition pre-order $60
- Plus Mega Construx Assorted Color Halo Helmet
- Also matched at Best Buy with SteelBook and more
- Also available at Amazon
- Release date details and more right here
- Bayonetta 3 pre-order $60
- Horizon Forbidden West pre-order PS5 $70
- Horizon Forbidden West pre-order PS4 $60
- Elden Ring pre-orders $60
- Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp pre-order $60
- Splatoon 3 pre-order $60
- Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time Remake pre-order $40
