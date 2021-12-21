Apple’s original MagSafe Leather Wallet for iPhone 13 sees 59% discount to new low of $24

Best Buy is now offering the Apple Leather MagSafe Wallet for $23.99 with free shipping in orders over $35. Normally fetching $59, today’s offer amounts to 59% in savings, is $20 under our previous mention, and a new all-time low. Sure this isn’t the just-released model that packs in Apple Find My integration, but these official MagSafe Leather Wallets will deliver much of the same experience otherwise, and for less cash too. Magnetically snapping onto the back of your iPhone 12 or iPhone 13 series handset, each one arrives with a tanned and finished European leather construction with room to hold two different IDs or bank cards in place. Get a closer look in our hands-on review and then head below for more.

At $24, there really isn’t beating the lead deal. It’s one of those seemingly too good to be true promotions that certainly won’t last long. So if you’re rocking an iPhone 12 or 13 and want to magnetically snap a wallet onto your handset, being able to score an official Apple solution for nearly 60% off is as good as it gets.

The only downside is that the lead deal isn’t going to delivery in time for the holidays come the end of the week. So if you are looking for a gift for the Apple fan on your list, our guide here is worth a look. With notable price cuts on AirPods Pro being joined by a collection of AirTag cases, you’ll find a collection of discounts up for grabs.

Apple MagSafe Leather Wallet features:

Designed with both style and function in mind, the iPhone Leather Wallet with MagSafe is the perfect way to keep your ID and credit cards close at hand.Crafted from specially tanned and finished European leather, the wallet features strong built-in magnets that allow it to effortlessly snap into place on the back of your iPhone. You can even stack it on top of a Clear or Silicone Case with MagSafe to create a look that’s unique to you. The Leather Wallet is shielded so it’s safe for credit cards.

