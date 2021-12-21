This instant-read thermometer arrives in time for Christmas dinner at $13.50 on Amazon

Today only, as part of its Epic Daily Deals, Kizen (99% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering its Digital Instant-Read Meat Thermometer for $13.59 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Down from its normal going rate of $17, today’s deal marks one of the best prices that we’ve tracked all-year outside of a drop to $5 over the summer. Having an instant-read thermometer in your kitchen is an absolute must for meal prepping and cooking. It’ll tell you the temperature of an item in as little as three seconds and makes it simple to cook steak, burgers, chicken, and more perfectly. Having picked up a similar thermometer earlier this year, I can attest to how useful it’s been around the kitchen since it arrived. Head below for more.

If you want a thermometer that can stay in your meal while it’s cooking, this roasting meat thermometer is a fantastic choice. It’s available for under $10 at Amazon and offers a unique feature that most thermometers just don’t pack, since you can cook with it in the oven. Just keep in mind that it’ll take longer than three seconds to give you an accurate reading once you insert it.

Further bolster your cooking abilities with this 6-pack of stainless steel mixing bowls while they’re on sale for $14.50 at Amazon. Down 42%, you’ll find this marks a 1-year low and these bowls are bound to become a fantastic addition to your cooking setup.

More on the Kizen Instant-Read Thermometer:

Ultra-Fast: Our instant read meat thermometer takes a temperature in as little as 3 seconds. Say goodbye to overdone or undercooked food and say hello to perfectly cooked steak, fish, or turkey every time!

Multi-Use: Our digital meat thermometer works great with beverages, deep frying, candy making, baking, grilling, and more! No matter what you’re cooking, this tool will take your culinary skills to the next level.

Waterproof: Built for durability, the Kizen digital thermometer can be washed under running water. It also withstands drops and other kitchen accidents!

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!