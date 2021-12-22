Get instantaneous results with this dual-probe meat thermometer at under $12 (Save 30%)

AMIR-US Direct (96% lifetime positive feedback) via Amazon is offering its Dual-Probe Instant Meat Thermometer for $11.82 Prime shipped once the on-page 30% off coupon has been clipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. Typically priced at $17, today’s deal takes over $5 off and newly marks the lowest offer we have tracked. Keeping tabs on food temperatures when cooking is a great way to ensure everything is made just the way you like. This meat thermometer makes quick work of that by offering up a readout within two to four seconds. It offers a range of -58 to 572 degrees Fahrenheit with an accuracy that comes within one degree. A backlit display aims to make results easy to read in just about any circumstance. Plus, there are two probes that will allow you to easily keep an eye on a couple of different items at once.

Forego digital readings to reduce spending even further when you grab this Rubbermaid offering at roughly $4 Prime shipped. While it will unquestionably be more difficult to identify readings, this option can certainly serve as a good fallback if the offering above is not to your liking for any reason. Bear in mind that it can only be used on one thing instead of two like the lead deal above.

And if you’re on the hunt for an easier way to prepare some of your meals, it’s hard to go wrong with Ninja’s Foodi Convection Air Fry Oven at up to $100 off. Shoppers can choose between a refurbished model at $100 or a brand new one for $140. Drop by our home goods guide to see what else catches your eye.

AMIR Dual-Probe Instant Meat Thermometer features:

Cooking thermometer can measure temperature range from -50°C to 300°C (-58°F to 572° F) with ±1℃ high accuracy and 0.1ºC (0.2ºF) resolution. Readout within 2-4 seconds. No worry about overcooked or undercooked.

Meat thermometer made of 100% food-grade safe, non-toxic stainless steel probe and heat flame-retardant shell, safer to use. Be happier in the kitchen and eat healthier!

