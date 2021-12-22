Holiday Mac and iOS app deals: Journey, Agent A, Ticket to Ride, FTL, CHUCHEL, Flower, more

It’s time for another massive collection of Mac and iOS app holiday deals. Just be sure to check out today’s rare deal on Apple’s latest iPad Air and everything else in our Apple deal hub. As for the apps and games, the App Store is continuing to explode with price drops highlighted by titles like the brilliant Journey, Agent A, Ticket to Ride, FTL, CHUCHEL, Flower, Iron Marines, Kingdom Rush titles, What Remains of Edith Finch, and more. Head below for a closer look at today’s Mac and iOS app holiday deals.

Today’s best holiday iOS app deals:

iOS Universal: FoodyLife : The Food Diary App: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Grimvalor: $5 (Reg. $7)

iOS Universal: Journey: $2 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Agent A: A puzzle in disguise: $1 (Reg. $6)

iOS Universal: Ticket to Ride – Train Game: $3 (Reg. $7)

iOS Universal: Carcassonne – Tiles & Tactics: $2 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Beholder 2: $4 (Reg. $8)

iOS Universal: FTL: Faster Than Light: $3 (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: CHUCHEL: $1 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Flower: $2 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Gorogoa: $2 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Samorost 3: $1 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Iron Marines: RTS offline game: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Kingdom Rush Vengeance TD: $3 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Kingdom Rush Origins TD: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Kingdom Rush Origins HD – TD: $3 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Kingdom Rush Frontiers TD: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Kingdom Rush Frontiers TD HD: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Machinarium: $1 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Botanicula: $1 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Sentinels of the Multiverse: $1 (Reg. $7)

iOS Universal: Smash Up – The Card Game: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Telling Lies: $2 (Reg. $7)

iOS Universal: Florence: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Cat Lady – The Card Game: $2 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Gone Home: $2 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: One Deck Dungeon: $1 (Reg. $7)

iOS Universal: Mystic Vale: $3 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: What Remains of Edith Finch: $3 (Reg. $5)

Mac: Machinarium: $4 (Reg. $15)

Mac: Botanicula: $3 (Reg. $10)

More iOS apps still alive:

iOS Universal: Plant Light Meter: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Talking Carl: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Secret of Mana: $4 (Reg. $8)

iOS Universal: CHRONO TRIGGER (Upgrade Ver.): $5 (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: FINAL FANTASY TACTICS :WotL: $7 (Reg. $14)

iOS Universal: FF IV: THE AFTER YEARS: $7 (Reg. $15)

iOS Universal: FINAL FANTASY TACTICS: $8 (Reg. $16)

iOS Universal: FINAL FANTASY VIII Remastered: $11 (Reg. $21)

iOS Universal: FINAL FANTASY Ⅸ: $11 (Reg. $21)

iOS Universal: FINAL FANTASY III (3D REMAKE): $7 (Reg. $15)

iOS Universal: FINAL FANTASY IV (3D REMAKE): $7 (Reg. $15)

iOS Universal: CHAOS RINGS Ⅲ: $10 (Reg. $20)

iOS Universal: VALKYRIE PROFILE: LENNETH: $9 (Reg. $18)

iOS Universal: DRAGON QUEST IV: $10 (Reg. $15)

iOS Universal: DRAGON QUEST V: $10 (Reg. $15)

iOS Universal: Mars Info: $3 (Reg. $6)

iOS Universal: Money Pro: Personal Finance AR: $1 (Reg. $5)

More on Journey:

Explore the ancient, mysterious world of Journey as you soar above ruins and glide across sands to discover its secrets. Play alone or in the company of a fellow traveler and explore its vast world together. Featuring stunning visuals and a Grammy-nominated musical score, Journey delivers a breathtaking experience like no other.

